I’m a Beauty Editor in menopause. These 9 daily habits keep my skin glowing

My skin started to change a couple of years ago, around the same time that I had my last period. It always had a natural glow, but as soon as menopause hit, I noticed that the glow became harder to achieve and I spotted a slight sag around the jawline too. It became drier, especially around my forehead and I also started to develop lines in areas that weren’t affected before, like between my eyebrows and above my upper lip.

I’ve always been lucky to have relatively good skin. Yes, genetics plays a part in this (both my parents have amazing skin) but the fact that I’ve been testing skincare products as part of my job for over 25 years has definitely helped too. And the good news is studies like this one by Harvard have proved that following a good skincare routine will actually help you take control of your skin as you age.

But it’s not surprising that my menopausal skin needs more TLC. The changes are due to a drop in levels of estrogen, a skin-loving hormone. It is responsible for so many things like stimulating your skin's oil production - this is what keeps it smooth, supple and glowing. It also helps to lock-in moisture too, which is why menopausal women often suffer with dryness. And as you move further into menopause, and the estrogen levels deplete even more, you’ll notice that your skin becomes more crepey - a sign that it’s losing its tone and elasticity which leads to more wrinkles and sagging.

My skin is changing during my 40s and menopause but I have found that by sticking to this consistent routine, I have seen huge improvements.

Okay, no cream is ever going to completley reverse aging, and to be fair, I don’t necessarily want to look like I’m in my 30s - I just want to look glowing, healthy and radiant. For me, it’s not about erasing all the wrinkles away - as I think those crinkles around your eyes are what makes a face characterful and unique. But I do want a youthful glow, and the good news is you can get it with a few tweaks to your skincare routine.

These are the 8 things I do everyday to help my menopausal skin keep its glow:

I start the day with a splash of cold water

Do you find your skin looks more sallow in menopause? This is because lower levels of estrogen make it look more washed out. Try splashing it with cold water first thing in the morning. It not only helps to wake you up, but also, it gives skin a boost in circulation and blood flow - and really helps start your day with a glow.

I moisturize from head to toe

Dry and itchy skin is a common issue for menopausal women. And it isn’t just reserved for your face! But moisturizing daily will help keep skin hydrated, smooth and itch-free. I have been following this beauty ritual since my teens and my face and body is definitely smoother and less agitated for it: I use Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion on my face and body. It’s super cheap, recommended by derms and great for sensitive skin (which can flare up during menopause). And I always apply Hyaluronic Acid serum day and night to my face. This step happens before moisturizing but is key for delivering this super hydrating ingredient deep into your skin.

I use massage to apply my creams

Whether it’s with my fingertips or a jade roller, I always include some kind of massage technique in my skincare routine. Studies have shown that it helps to give your skin a mini face-lift, albeit temporarily. The quickest and easiest way to introduce massage is with your hands, and the moves don’t have to be complicated either. All you need is a product like a serum or a cleansing balm to give you the right ‘slip’ to do it. Check out this Instagram post to see how I do it, and watch until the end to see the results! Or if you prefer to use a roller - watch how I do it here! So relaxing and easy!

I always apply SPF

There is a scientific link between fluctuating hormones and an increase in skin pigmentation - something that I have suffered with all of my adult life. I first noticed patches of darker pigmentation appear around my upper lip and cheeks in both of my pregnancies, and now they are beginning to reappear in menopause too. The good news is that there is a way to prevent these patches from cropping up without having to invest in expensive laser treatments: wear SPF every day. Sun exposure contributes massively to pigmentation so I normally apply SPF50 each morning, even on cloudy days.

I wear makeup with skincare benefits

BB creams and CC creams are menopausal makeup must-haves. Not only do they instantly improve skin tone and add glow but thanks to their added skincare benefits, they also feed glow back into skin. And if you’re not sure of the difference - CC creams just give a little more coverage than BB creams. Try my favs: Erborian CC Creme which also has an in-built SPF25. And for less coverage but just as much glow, I love Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum.

I use a creamy blush to add color and dew

Creamy make up textures are better than powders for dry menopausal skin as they won’t settle in any lines or creases and add a much needed dew to any sallowness. A creamy blush is my favorite instant skin pick-me-up: simply apply onto the fleshiest part of your cheeks (the part that sticks out when you smile) and gently dab to blend. I love Dr Paw Paw Hot Pink Balm that can be used on lips too.

I keep a bottle of water with me at all times

Experts recommend drinking at least 8 glasses of water a day to keep your organs healthy and to stay hydrated. But even though your skin is your largest organ, it is the last one on the list to receive the benefits. So 8 glasses is the least you can drink before you see any improvements in your skin. I keep my levels topped up by keeping a bottle by my side throughout the day. My favorite reusable water bottles are by Yeti - they have some lovely customisable designs.

I apply oil to my skin last thing at night

This is a skincare step often missed but one that can make all the difference to your skin’s health. Especially during menopause. Oil helps to trap all of the goodness from other skincare products below the skin surface and helps to keep the skin extra hydrated. Add it as the last step in your night time routine - following serum and night cream.

I wear an eye mask to bed

Disturbed sleep is common during menopause thanks to hot flashes and increased anxiety, and this can have a detrimental effect on your skin as it is a time that it regenerates and heals. But I’ve found wearing an eye mask really helps to keep my shut-eye in check. Not only do they block out the light but also the gentle pressure on the eye area is really relaxing.