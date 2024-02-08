"I thought urinary incontinence was something I had to put up with," 46-year-old Mary tells HELLO!. "I'd been single for almost 11 years after losing my husband, so I kept the problem to myself until going to see my GP, who recommended I do pelvic floor exercises, which didn't help in the slightest.

"The GP's dismissive response put me off seeking further help because they made me believe incontinent was part and parcel of being a woman. My life was hugely impacted by it, though.

"I hated that my underwear was damp and uncomfortable and I was paranoid that other people could smell the urine. It really knocked my confidence and I didn’t feel like a sexy woman anymore. I didn't want to even try and go on dates because of my issue."

Mary isn't alone in her belief that incontinence and intimate health issues are something we have to put up with, women's health expert Dr. Sarah Jenkins of The Door W4 explains. "As a former GP, I saw hundreds of women experiencing incontinence and being gaslit and led to believe it's what they should expect.

"I saw a woman last week in her mid-fifties, who has six children, and her incontinence was so bad she won't go anywhere because she's frightened people will think she smells. Her whole life is being impacted, and she wasn't aware there are treatments to help," Dr. Sarah continues.

Mary added: "I couldn’t believe there was a treatment for my problem as I always believed it was normal after children to leak urine."

It was cases such as this that lead Dr. Sarah to focus solely on women's health, offering a variety of treatments to help with incontinence as well as vaginal laxity and atrophy. "I don't want women's lives to be limited by them wondering, 'How is my vagina going to feel today?'," Dr. Sarah says.

As well as working hard to help women understand the variety of intimate treatments that can help with incontinence, vaginal atrophy and dryness, Dr. Sarah also wants to rubbish the belief that intimate treatments are there for aesthetic reasons.

Intimate rejuvenation treatments: need to know Not just about aesthetics, intimate treatments can help with several issues. For incontinence: EmpowerRF EmpowerRF combines radiofrequency and electrical muscle stimulation to help those who suffer from stress incontinence due to laxity. Post-treatment, you will experience reduced leaking during everyday activities such as sneezing or jumping "The appearance of the vagina may also appear more youthful, with many commenting that their vagina ‘looked like it used to'," says women's health expert Dr. Shirin Lakhani. "There are different elements to the treatment," explains Sarah, who had EmpowerRF to help with her pelvic floor. "An anatomical-shaped applicator goes inside the vagina and provides intravaginal electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to rehabilitate weak pelvic floor muscles. You lie on the treatment couch with it inside for half an hour. "It is a strange sensation but not uncomfortable. I had a series of treatments over several weeks," Sarah says. Morpheus 8V is also part of EmpowerRF. It uses radiofrequency microneedling to improve laxity and helps with tightening to also address urinary frequency and urgency. "It is a more uncomfortable treatment than the V-tone, but tolerable, especially as I had numbing cream for the second and third treatments," says Sarah. © Kate Sharp Dr. Shirin Lakhani is a leading light in intimate treatments For vaginismus: Botox "Botox can be injected into the vagina under local anaesthesia to help with vaginismus, a medical condition that causes involuntary vaginal muscle spasm. Botox can also help vulvodynia, persistent pain in the vulva and pelvic floor issues," says Dr. Shirin. For dryness: Hyaluronic acid filler "Hyaluronic acid, contained in filler and found naturally in the body, can rejuvenate vaginal tissue by increasing the thickness of the vaginal walls, which can improve sexual function and dryness," says Dr. Shirin. © Getty Women's health procedures are not all about vanity For total rejuvenation: Ultra Femme 360 "The Ultra Femme 360 can also be used to provide complete vaginal rejuvenation both internally and externally, including labial remodelling and vaginal tightening," says Dr. Shirin. "It’s a fast and effective treatment for vaginal laxity, tissue quality and incontinence. By stimulating collagen growth and blood vessels and nerves we can effectively treat the symptoms that are often causing us to have less libido than we should have. "My clients tell me that Ultra Femme restored their confidence. One woman, who was suffering with vaginal laxity after four vaginal births and also experiencing problems with her pelvic floor, said she would tell all ladies she knows to go for it. "Some of these treatments may sound painful, but you will be given either a topical anaesthetic to numb the area or injected with anaesthetic so you will not feel it. "Some find the intimate nature of the procedure a little daunting. If you have any questions or concerns, I encourage you to discuss them with your practitioner. There’s no need for embarrassment or feelings of anxiety.” "Don’t feel embarrassed, and don’t panic or worry about anything because it’s not embarrassing. It’s your body, it’s your life. This procedure could make your life so much better."

She introduced us to the concept of vulva filler. Unlike facial filler, which is mainly used for cosmetic purposes, vulva filler can be used to treat vaginal atrophy, which Davina McCall suffered.

Dr. Sarah explains that vaginal atrophy happens when our oestrogen drops, meaning we stop producing as much collagen and elastin and our skin begins to thin and dry, causing it to break more easily.

"The outer layer of our skin isn't as thick and plump anymore, so bacteria gets in and can cause UTIs, thrush and discomfort," she explained.

"Our vulva normally has comfy fat pads on the labia majora, which keeps everything plump and lush and stops your lips from rubbing and chafing, but as we age they get smaller and we're left with pain."

This is where vulva fillers come in. The filler draws moisture to the areas to make it comfortable and cushioned again, providing the natural lubrication that is lost as we age.

Vulva fillers can also change the appearance of the area, but Dr. Sarah is quick to reassure that intimate treatments are rarely aesthetically driven. "This is not on a basis of aesthetics, and it's not to sexually please men," she enthuses.

That said, Mary, who underwent Morpheus8V to tone her pelvic floor, shared: "Following my treatment, I'm back to my confident self, so much so I have started dating again and even had sex without worrying about wetting myself."

Of how her life has improved, Mary added: "I can take long journeys and enjoy life again without worrying about wetting myself. I feel like I did before children and even my sensitivity has improved."

Here's hoping Dr. Sarah's work to destigmatise intimate health treatments will help more women seek help.

