Why I won't stand for Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren Fryer being trolled

In the past few weeks, Lauren Fryer, partner of England and Arsenal footballer Declan Rice, has been the topic on everyone's lips after the couple's candid holiday photographs were published online. The 25-year-old was snapped enjoying herself on board a yacht with her partner of eight years, and negative comments have racked up in their thousands about how the mother-of-one looks.

© Lauren Fryer Instagram Lauren and Declan, sunkissed on holiday

What's more, Lauren has removed ALL photographs on her Instagram account, which is now totally blank. A quick scroll on Declan's feed reveals no images of Lauren remain there either. The fact the couple have had to do this speaks volumes about the amount of vitriol she's received over her appearance.

Lauren Fryer looks gorgeous in a leather jacket cheering on Declan Rice

My first thought was - really? Are people STILL doing this?

Lauren is a gorgeous young woman, who has birthed a child less than two years ago. She was relaxing on holiday, wearing a swimsuit. What is the actual problem?

© Getty Lauren looking fresh and glowing with son Jude

I'll be honest, as a mother myself, I felt so sad reading some of the downright disgusting things people have written. Women are always picked apart for what they look like, it's nothing new, which is not only depressing but also totally unfair.

For some reason, because football players are often seen with supermodels and actresses known for looking perfect all the time, people find the image of a beautiful woman who isn't a size 6 with a Premier League footballer shocking. The pair are childhood sweethearts, have been together for eight years and have a baby boy called Jude. They are in a meaningful relationship and love each other. In the vain, vacuous world we live in, their romance should be celebrated, not shamed.

As a mother-of-two, I also know what it's like to feel societal pressure to look your best after you've had children. You feel like you need to get back into exercise quickly and get rid of baby weight fast and might be paranoid about looking frumpy and 'mumsy'. Putting on any swimwear after having kids is so daunting. Your body just isn't the same. We've all been there, not just Lauren.

I don't know about anyone else, but when I'm on holiday, I don't care what I look like. I'm there to relax, get a tan and drink a cocktail (or four). If someone took a snap of me when I wasn't looking, whether that's getting out of the sea or chilling on a sunbed, I would hate that. We all would!

© Lauren Fryer Instagram Lauren and Declan have been together for eight years

When I get my husband to take a picture of me in a nice dress, he takes loads of snaps. And I pick the best one, not the one where the angle is awful. Lauren didn't get that luxury as a photographer picked the shot. Trolls would do well to remember this.

In the case of Lauren, that is all forgotten. Because she is dating a footballer that makes her fair game, right? What example does this set for women everywhere?

We are ALL Lauren, and we should support her. I can't wait until she's back on social media, I'll definitely be cheering her on, and I hope you do too.