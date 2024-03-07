'I tried a menopause spa day – I've never felt so relaxed'

I'm a 45-year-old working mum of a tween and a teen, and like many women my age, I'm pretty sure I'm perimenopausal - night sweats and anxiety are a regular occurrence.

So when the chance came to try out Carey's Manor Hotel's new Moments for Me Menopause Spa Day designed to help alleviate symptoms of menopause popped up, I was there in a flash.

Located in the picturesque New Forest village of Brockenhurst, Carey's Manor boasts an award-winning SenSpa with impressive hydrotherapy and health club facilities. Off I went for a dreamy stay at the countryside retreat.

On entering the hotel, you are greeted by a roaring log fire and friendly staff – the perfect start. I settled into my spacious room, which was conveniently located by the spa entrance, then had a cheeky jacuzzi before dinner. The overnight stay wasn't included in the menopause package, but I decided to check in for a night to make the most of my me-time.

That evening I dined at the hotel's quaint French restaurant Le Blaireau, enjoying a starter of pan-fried king prawns with Pernod and garlic butter, followed by delicious confit duck leg, sauteed potatoes and cherry red wine sauce. Breakfast the next morning was a wonderful buffet in the hotel's Cambium Restaurant.

Then it was time for the spa day and I was ready!

The Moments for Me Menopause Spa Day in partnership with The Menopause Boutique is all about relaxation and relief from perimenopause and menopause symptoms via a personalised programme. This was exactly what I needed.

On arrival, I completed a questionnaire about my current wellbeing to help determine which out of four essential oils I would most benefit from in my massage that day. The oils are named Renew, Sleep, De-Stress and Relax and I went for De-Stress and Renew as I wanted to rid my body and mind of daily stresses and leave the spa an energised new me.

Then off I went into the peaceful world of the spa until lunchtime. I swam and enjoyed the jacuzzi before indulging in the amazing hydrotherapy pool with underwater jets and benches, and a plethora of spa rooms.

There are four thermal rooms: the crystal steam room, herbal sauna, laconicum and the tepidarium. There are three 'experience showers' and crushed ice to rub over the skin for detoxifying purposes and also a relaxation room to sip herbal tea and doze or read. Obviously, I tried it all.

Lunch was in the spa's Zen Garden and the set menu was sublime: spring rolls to start followed by Pad Thai for main. Then it was time for my 60-minute Moments for Me Menopause massage.

The SenSpa's website explains how a massage can help with menopausal symptoms. "Bodies, minds, emotions… the menopause affects them all. The mind-body connection during this transitional time, and finding a balance between the two, is essential to finding relief and tranquility.

"A massage offers just that – by nurturing your body and soothing your soul, a massage will give you that sense of wellbeing both inside and out, to help you feel more like yourself."

My massage therapist explained that by targeting specific pressure points using the essential oils I had chosen, along with using traditional massage techniques, it would help rebalance my nervous and endocrine system. The technique is said to help menopausal symptoms such as insomnia, anxiety and emotional imbalances.

I can reveal that this was the most relaxing massage I've ever had, and I've been lucky enough to visit a few spas. I emerged from the massage in a blissful sleepy state – I didn't want to leave!

Sadly it was time to shower and bid farewell to the haven of Carey's Manor and the Senspa, which I thoroughly recommend to anyone seeking a little me-time and to those experiencing menopausal symptoms.

There was also the option to add on a one-hour menopause consultation with Registered Nutritional Therapist and BANT practitioner Lucia Glover, which I chose to do following the spa visit. Lucia works with women to help them balance their hormones through diet and lifestyle changes.

I had a video consultation with Lucia where she asked me questions on my diet, health, exercise routine and lifestyle.

Based on the information I gave her, she created a brilliant 10-week tailored plan for me which involved a new step each week, like upping my water intake, increasing the amount of oily fish I eat and adding probiotic foods in my diet.

Interestingly, in Japan, says Lucia, menopause means renewal and their estrogen-rich diet is far less inflammatory than in western countries such as ours, resulting in fewer menopausal symptoms. I found this fascinating.

All in all, the Moments for Me Menopause Spa Day was a breath of fresh air and much-needed retreat from the normally busy pace of life, and the menopause consultation with Lucia has given me helpful tips to incorporate into each day.

To book:

Pricing for the Moments for Me Menopause Spa Day starts at £245 per person between Monday and Thursday and £265 per person between Friday and Sunday. To book, visit here.

To extend the pampering further, book an overnight stay and enjoy a blissful night’s sleep with rooms starting from £249, which includes breakfast.

To book an introductory menopause consultation with Lucia Glover, see details in your spa day confirmation email after booking.