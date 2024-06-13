Sir Tom Jones admits his 'voice has changed' as he embarks on demanding world tour

It's Not Unusual for most professional singers to call time on their performing careers early.

Yet as Sir Tom Jones, 84, gears up for a glittering world tour later this month, the Welsh singer has ruled out retirement despite admitting his voice has "changed".

The Sex Bomb hitmaker, who soared to fame with a string of hits in the 60s, is set to tour Spain, the Netherlands, Malta, Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom and finally the USA in a tour that will see the singer flat out until September.

Tom Jones is set to embark on the second leg of his tour later this month

The legendary baritone told Yours magazine that retirement is out of the question for now, despite noticing a change in his voice after years of strain on his vocal cords.

"When I am singing, I am like, 'How the hell is this coming out of me?' If it was not there, I am sure I would be going, 'Urgh, I don’t want to do so many shows,' but I love it as it is still working. What could be better than that?" the Welsh singer said.

The Welsh singer admitted his voice has "changed" after decades of performing

"My voice is lower now," Tom admitted. "As we get older, our voices drop and we get more character in them. The older you get, the less control you have over your vocal chords.

"All you have got to do is push it harder... and I can still do that. I can still sing and I can prove it, so here it is," he revealed.

The father-of-two, who shares sons Jonathan and Mark with his late wife Linda Trenchard, added that his age does pose some pressures. "Being older, I feel I've got a point to prove. I can still sing and I can prove it, so here it is," he told the publication.

Tom Jones' recent health scare

Sir Tom has been performing for over 50 years, but was forced to cancel a string of shows in Budapest in 2022 after reports the star had "collapsed" caused concern amongst fans.

Putting the health rumours to bed, however, the hitmaker denied reports of a collapse but did set the record straight on his health.

The message read: "Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke up this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed 'viral laryngitis'. He strongly advised postponing this evening's show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.

"I did not "collapse" anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour," Tom confirmed. "Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour."