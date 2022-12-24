Sir Tom Jones sets the record straight on his health The singer released a statement over the summer

Sir Tom Jones took to Instagram back in July to set the record straight following rumours that he had collapsed in Budapest ahead of his tour concert. This story became one of our most-read stories of 2022. Find out more below…

The 82-year-old released a statement denying the reports – however, he had disappointing news for his fans.

The message read: "Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke up this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed 'viral laryngitis'. He strongly advised postponing this evening's show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.

"I did not "collapse" anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour," Tom confirmed. "Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.

Sir Tom released a statement to set the record straight

"Unfortunately, the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry. However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern."

Fans were quick to reach out to the Welsh star, including his co-star on The Voice, Jennifer Hudson, who wrote: "Get well Tom!"

The singer was forced to cancel his concert earlier this year

"So glad you have taken doctor's advice," added a second. "Get well soon wishes sent your way!" A third added: "Sorry to hear you're not very well Tom - hope you get better soon."

Sir Tom has been performing for more than 50 years. At the start of the year, he shared a throwback photo on social media showing him on stage in the Welsh Valleys back in July 1965. "Still touring 50+ years later," he captioned the black and white image.

The star has been performing for more than 50 years

"Thank God for that... and you are better than ever. I know the feeling of being in the front row and it is indescribable! Loved you then, love you now, love you, Tom," one wrote.

A second shared: "And 50 years later I'm still coming to watch you x had a photo with you in Paris at a concert there in the 70s and last saw you at Shepherd's Bush and hopefully will again x love always x."

