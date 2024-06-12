Gisele Bündchen reveals the nine life-changing ingredients that keep her young and healthy

Gisele Bündchen has always been a beacon of health and vitality, and now the 43-year-old supermodel is sharing the secrets behind her radiant appearance and well-being.

In her bestselling cookbook, Nourish, which debuted in March, Gisele offers fans a deeper look into her diet and lifestyle.

Recently, she took to Instagram to reveal the nine life-changing ingredients that she swears by to nourish her body and maintain her youthful glow.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, who was once married to NFL star Tom Brady, emphasized the importance of making conscious food choices. "I truly believe in the ancient saying: 'Let food be thy medicine,' as I felt a big difference in my life when I started making better food choices," Gisele explained.

Recommended video You may also like Daily 15-minute workout to sculpt a figure like Gisele Bündchen

Writing in both English and her native Portuguese, the Brazilian beauty detailed her favorite herbs and spices that contribute to her health and vitality.

First on her list is ginger, renowned for its digestive benefits and anti-inflammatory properties. Gisele finds it essential for maintaining a healthy gut. Parsley, another staple in her diet, is celebrated for its antioxidants and ability to promote fresh breath.

© Getty Images Gisele was once the highest-paid supermodel

Rosemary is a must-have for Gisele, as it stimulates the immune system and aids digestion. Turmeric, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory benefits, also makes the cut, with Gisele highlighting its positive impact on heart health.

Basil, she notes, is another heart-friendly ingredient with antioxidant and antibacterial properties, while black pepper aids in the absorption of nutrients.

© Instagram Gisele post divorce

Cilantro is a favorite for its detoxifying qualities and its ability to lower blood sugar levels. Oregano, valued for being antimicrobial and antioxidant-rich, also features prominently in her diet. Finally, Gisele extols the virtues of cinnamon, praising it for its ability to improve circulation.

"Food is one of the most powerful tools we have to help boost our immune system. I truly believe in the ancient saying: 'Let food be thy medicine,' as I felt a big difference in my life when I started making better food choices," she reiterated in her Instagram post.

Gisele Bündchen revealed her secrets to staying young and healthy

"When we eat foods that are alive (and not processed), their nutrients and vitamins nourish our bodies, helping us to stay healthy and feeling good."

In addition to her culinary wisdom, Gisele has been making headlines for her relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Despite their close bond, she has firmly denied any allegations of infidelity, particularly those suggesting she cheated on Tom. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Gisele told the New York Times while promoting her cookbook. "Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

The rumors of infidelity began swirling after Gisele's split from Tom in October 2022. During the promotion of Nourish, Gisele went viral for breaking down in tears while discussing her divorce from the NFL legend. Despite the emotional toll, she maintains a positive outlook and dismisses the gossip surrounding her personal life.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she told Vanity Fair in April 2023.

Gisele and Tom, who were married in February 2009, share two children: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.