Trinny Woodall raves about the Oura ring for tracking sleep & her stress levels: 'I love my magic ring'

Beauty mogul and style expert Trinny Woodall took to Instagram to discuss her brand new health tracker Ōura ring, telling her 1.3 M followers that she's "newly enamoured" and loves it "so much".

In the caption the 60-year-old wellness fan wrote: "I'm loving this ring because it's helping me understand how well I slept, and why maybe I woke up not feeling great or why I woke up feeling better."

For those of you who don't know what it is, it's a smart ring that delivers personalised health data, insights, and daily guidance.

Oura focuses first on sleep because sleep is a daily habit and the most impactful daily practice on our overall health.

"I am interested in the quality of sleep I'm getting," Trinny said in the Instagram Live video. "I thought 'if I had a ring it would help me".'

Talking about why she's a fan, she said "it makes me aware of the movement of my body".

Adding: "When there's tech out there that can help us monitor our bodies better, I'm all for it. We can't always tune into our body"

As a busy businesswoman running Trinny London, she is often on the go, but she said how the Oura ring helps her wind down and de-stress.

"Twice this week, when I've had it, where I wouldn't usually listen to my body, it was sort of telling me 'your temperature is fair' and so I left the office at 4.30pm which I never would have done if I didn't have the Oura ring."

© Oura The Oura comes in various finishes

Trinny bought her ring in the states just recently, but the Oura ring is now available on John Lewis and you can get it in two different styles; Horizon, which is a sleek, circular design (the most popular), and Heritage, a classic, plateau design.

If you are thinking of buying from John Lewis, there's an offer on right now where you can get £10 off if you purchase an Oura Ring Gen3 Sizing Kit.

As someone who can suffers from stress, I'm really intrigued to learn that the Oura ring monitors stress levels. That's right, it tracks your heart rate, HRV, and temperature to help you understand what stresses you out and what helps you recover.

It also tracks women's health using temperature trends to unlock more accurate insights about your menstrual cycle, so you understand what your body needs throughout the month.

You get up to 7 days of battery life, with full charge in 20 to 80 minutes.

I've not personally tried the Oura ring as I'm devoted to my Apple Watch but I have a friend who loves her Oura! And Trinny - who influences me almost every day - makes it seem like a great purchase and it gets the fashionista's seal of approval, too!