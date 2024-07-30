What I wish I'd known before permanently changing my teeth with composite bonding

In his busy Essex dental surgery, top dentist Dr. Teki Sowdani, AKA Teeth by Teki on Instagram, spends much of his time correcting composite bonds.

Composite bonding, a procedure that sees a resin applied on top of your natural teeth for a perfectly white, straight smile, is growing in popularity, with more dentists offering the treatment than ever before – but not everyone is a good candidate for the procedure.

"You need a straight smile for composite bonding to look good," cautions Dr. Teki. "If you have wonky teeth, you'd need several layers of resin to create a uniform appearance, so your teeth will look too big and bulky.

"It's not a healthy option, because it becomes difficult to clean around the gum and the grooves between the tea become very deep," he warns. "Good luck eating salad, because all the leaves will get stuck, not to mention the tea and coffee stains that will build up between your teeth."

Dr. Teki explains that if he has a client who says they don't want their teeth straightened before bonding, they're not a good candidate for the procedure.

I had composite bonding applied to my teeth over two and a half years ago, and so far they've been no trouble, still looking as good as they did the day they were applied – but that's not to say I haven't begun fretting about needing them removed, or repaired. Here's what I wish I'd known about removing composite bonds…

Removing composite bonding

Dr. Teki explains that the removal process of composite bonding is similar to having braces taken off.

The glue that our braces were stuck on with is composite – the same material composite bonds are made of. To remove both bonding and braces glue, your dentist will buff it off.

"You will feel it, but the buffer isn't actually touching your tooth, so it doesn't hurt," he reassures. That said, it's not a simple procedure and may require several appointments.

"It's very difficult to remove bonding because it's not designed to come off easily," Dr. Teki warns. "I would trust more dentists to put composite onto my teeth than to remove it, and it often takes longer to remove than it is to apply the set in the first place."

How long does composite bonding last?

Dr. Teki says composite bonding will last at least five years, hopefully seven years.

I've always wondered how I'll know when it's time to remove my composite, imagining it would be like with a gel manicure – you just *know* when you need a refresh. Dr. Teki confirms this is often the case.

"Composite will naturally wear down as it's not as strong as our natural teeth. You will also notice they might not be as white as they once were.

"The number one reason patients come back is because they want their teeth to be whiter again. The second reason is because the resin thins, making it more likely to chip."

To address this, you can have a refresh, selectively applying new bonding just to the teeth in need.

Advice from Dr. Teki

On his one essential piece of advice for anyone considering composite bonding, Dr. Teki advises choosing your dentist wisely and staying in touch with them.

"I've done so many cases where I've applied the bonding and the client has just disappeared. This will limit the life of your smile. Regular appointments and cleans mean your bonding will last longer."