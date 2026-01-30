What causes gingivitis? A pharmacist's guide to healing swollen gums naturally

When gums become inflamed, the feeling of discomfort can be constant - and a real bother. Luckily, there are ways to try and prevent this common dental problem or alleviate the symptoms.

An easy way to help is to try some chemist-approved home remedies that help to reduce inflammation and improve overall gum health. Wondering about the most effective natural treatments? Pharmacist Mar Sieira and her expertise are here to help.

Understanding gingivitis: Symptoms and root causes of gum disease

The first thing to understand is what gingivitis is, how it manifests and its causes.

© Getty Images Gingivitis can stem from anything from poor hygiene to allergic reactions

"Gingivitis is a form of periodontal disease that affects the gums," says Sieira. "It's characterised by inflammation, where the tissue becomes noticeably red, sensitive or even painful."

While there are many triggers, the most common culprit is the buildup of bacterial plaque. Sieira explains: "A bacterial biofilm forms - the bacteria secrete a kind of 'glue' to shield themselves, making them resistant to different treatments intended to eradicate them."

Beyond hygiene, she notes that gingivitis can also stem from infections, trauma, or systemic issues like viral or fungal conditions and allergic reactions.

Natural treatments for swollen gums: Expert-recommended herbal rinses

Sieira explains that any treatment for gingivitis focuses on eliminating bacterial plaque. "I can recommend some home remedies, which, when combined with daily oral hygiene, will certainly relieve symptoms and help the infection subside,” she comments.

Lemongrass or lemongrass essential oil

Lemongrass has demonstrated efficacy almost comparable to chlorhexidine in eliminating dental plaque.

© Getty Images Lemongrass has natural properties that make it a great option for your gums

To prepare a mouthwash with lemongrass essential oil:

Dilute 5 drops of lemongrass essential oil and 1 teaspoon of 70 per cent ethyl alcohol in 7 tablespoons of water.

Shake the mixture well and rinse your mouth three times a day.

Note: Always dilute the lemongrass oil with water and never swallow this mouthwash.

Aloe Vera

Recent studies have shown that pure aloe vera used as a mouthwash offers promising results in reducing plaque and improving gingivitis symptoms, with no adverse effects reported.

You can rinse your mouth with pure aloe vera juice - just make sure that it's from a reliable, pure source.

© Getty Images Unlike other rinses, aloe vera doesn't need to be diluted

Sage

Sage - which aids in easing menopausal symptoms as well - has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can also help heal swollen gums and treat the infection.

© Getty Images Sage is a wonderful herb for your gums - and menopause, too

To prepare:

Mix 2 tablespoons of fresh sage or 1 teaspoon of dried sage with 1 teaspoon of salt in 2 cups of water.

Simmer for five minutes, strain and let it cool.

This mouthwash can be used two to three times a day.

Coconut oil

Sieira says that the famed trend of 'oil pulling' with coconut oil, with origins in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, is also an option. The practice has been gaining both fans and clinical evidence over the years.

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which has a strong antibacterial capacity, and caprylic acid, with its antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. The natural oil is also rich in vitamins A, D, E and K, which are all essential for good oral health.

© Getty Images 'Oil pulling' with coconut oil is a popular technique

To try oil pulling:

Take about a dessert spoon (10–15 ml) of coconut oil and swish it around your mouth for 20 minutes. (Note that you can start with less time if you're a beginner, and work your way up.)

Be sure not to swallow it - the oil becomes packed with the bacteria it's 'pulling' from your gums and teeth.

When you’re finished, spit the oil into a bin and rinse your mouth with warm water.

Then, simply brush your teeth as you normally would.

Chamomile

You can easily prepare a mouth rinse with chamomile, which has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties and has shown similar efficacy to chlorhexidine as a mouthwash.

© Getty Images A mouthwash of cooled chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties

This one is easy - brew a strong cup of chamomile tea and use it as a mouthwash once it cools (just remember not to swallow the rinse, the expert reminds us). For more direct relief, you can even apply a damp, cool tea bag directly to the gums for a few minutes.

When to see a dentist: Warning signs that gums need professional care

While we all love a great natural aid, there are times when relying on these home remedies is not enough. "If the problem persists, be sure to visit your dentist," says Sieira. "A detailed clinical evaluation is essential to identify the exact type of gingivitis, receive an accurate diagnosis and start an appropriate treatment."

References