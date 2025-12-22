Chrissy Teigen unveils missing tooth after it 'fell off' during festive game 'gone wrong'

Chrissy Teigen wasn't expecting a dental emergency when she tried to "create magic" during the festive season for her four children.

The cookbook author, 40, revealed that she knocked out one of her front teeth while she attempted to help her children 'grow' candy canes at home in a Christmas game "gone wrong."

Chrissy shared a video on Instagram titled, "Growing Candy Cane (Gone wrong)," that began with her kids, Luna, nine, Miles, seven, Esti, and Wren, both two, plotting Orea cookie crumbs into plant pots in the hope that candy canes would grow overnight.

After Chrissy sneakily added the treats to the pots while her children slept, the video then cut to her pulling out even bigger candy canes to swap with the originals.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's four children

However, the outcome wasn't what she hoped for because as she tried to remove one from its packaging, she revealed her front veneer "fell off."

"I'm working on candy cane growing. And tried to open one of these bad boys – my tooth fell off," she told the camera while laughing as she showed off her missing tooth.

© Instagram Chrissy knocked out a veneer during a candy cane incident

"It's a veneer. I have the whole piece. This is what moms do for their kids so that you can think you grew a candy cane," she added.

"I was trying to create magic – now I have no tooth. And tomorrow's the Winter Sing … oh my God!" she added, referring to her kids' school recital.

© Instagram Chrissy didn't let her missing tooth spoil her Christmas fun

The clip then showed Chrissy sitting in the audience of the recital with a face mask partially covering her mouth. "Had to go to the recital like this," she wrote.

Chrissy's missing tooth didn't stop her from enjoying the festivities and finishing the candy cane game, as she continued to smile for the camera and show off her whittled front tooth.

© Instagram Chrissy has now had her veneer reattached

It wasn't long, though, before she was sitting in a dentist's chair having the veneer refitted. "We are back in business, shout out to the tooth goat," she wrote, tagging her longtime cosmetic dentist, Dr. Laurence Rifkin.

In a final goodbye to her old tooth, Chrissy shared one more photo of her smiling sans veneer alongside her daughter, Luna. "Was cool to say hi to my old tooth for a while hiii old tooth!" she wrote.

© Instagram Chrissy saw the funny side of knocking out her veneer

Beverly Hills home

Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, will be spending the festive season with their family at their incredible million-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills.

© Instagram Chrissy and John live in Beverly Hills

John and Chrissy bought the house in 2020 and, with the help of interior designer Jake Arnold, have transformed it into their dream home.

The 10,700-square-foot home in the Benedict Canyon area has an enormous open-plan kitchen, a gold-walled music room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a movie theater.

© Instagram Chrissy and John bought their house in 2020

Step outside and the space also boasts a huge backyard full of playground equipment for the kids, a barbecue area, and incredible panoramic city-to-sea views.

Speaking to Architectural Digest in 2023, Chrissy revealed what drew her and John to this house in particular: "Every house we’ve ever had reflects the moment we were in in our lives, like chapters in a book. We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness.