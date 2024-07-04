Travis Kelce's smile transformation: What has Taylor Swift's boyfriend done to his teeth?

Travis Kelce has gone from a superstar NFL player to one of the most coveted boyfriends in the world since he began dating Taylor Swift in the summer of 2023.

As a professional athlete, Travis certainly looks after himself, eating a healthy diet and training hard to maintain his superhuman strength and strong physique, but looking at old photos of the 34-year-old show that he's likely had some aesthetic treatments to help him achieve his movie star good looks that helped him secure one of the world's biggest pop stars.

What has Travis Kelce done to his teeth?

© Getty Travis Kelce's teeth looked different in 2012

While Travis has always been a handsome guy, it appears the tight end has had some cosmetic dentistry to create his Hollywood smile.

HELLO! asked top dentist Dr. Teki of Teeth by Teki for his opinion on what dentistry work Travis has done.

Teeth straightening

"It looks like he may have had some straightening treatment as his teeth look more uniform in their position," Dr. Teki observes.

© Getty Travis has likely had work done on his teeth

Composite bonding

"The edges of Travis' teeth look neater, which could mean he has had some contouring or a small amount of composite bonding placed on his teeth."

Tooth whitening

To achieve his kilowatt smile, Dr. Teki notes: "I would say Travis has also had whitening treatment.

© Getty Travis looks more confident smiling now

"These treatments fall into the category of minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry, which is perfectly suited to patients that want to improve the appearance of their smile in a more natural way, without compromising on the health of their teeth. Travis looks more confident smiling compared to previous photos."

Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, hasn'tbeen without her own tooth troubles, chipping one of her front teeth in 2013.

© Instagram A fan posted before and after pics of Taylor's teeth

Recounting the tale, Taylor said she "uppercut" herself with a microphone, leading to the mishap. "I'm not doing anything about it. It's just gonna be a little bit jagged, I guess," she admitted to Rolling Stone at the time.

Taylor went on to get the chip fixed to perfect her smile. The 34-year-old also wore retainers in her youth the straighten her teeth, with an archive vlog from 2008 showing an 18-year-old Taylor being fitted for new retainers after she lost hers on tour.