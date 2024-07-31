Kathie Lee Gifford, 70, hospitalized after 'unbelievably painful' fall at home

Kathie Lee Gifford is still recovering from her recent hip replacement surgery – but she found herself back in the hospital after suffering a nasty fall inside her Nashville home.

The former Today co-host, 70, was rushed to the hospital after she "tripped" near her front door and fractured her pelvis in two places.

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," she told People. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back."

She added: "That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."

Kathie explained that her injury was her "own fault" because she "weakened my body" during a book signing in Nashville where she "moved 300 books by myself".

"You think you know your body and the next thing you know, your body changes when you get older," she said.

"And as much as I don't wanna think about it, I am."

Kathie called the ordeal a "humbling experience" and revealed that she chose to stay in the hospital for a week to undergo physical therapy because "I don't trust myself".

Trying to remain positive despite her painful injury, the TV star said: "It's summer for everybody but me. But it's OK. I'm going to get out to my little farm one of these days and stick my feet in my salt pool.

"The Lord is telling me it's time to slow down. I've been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, 'You've planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.'"

Earlier this month, Kathie underwent hip replacement surgery after revealing her hips were "down to the nubs".

According to her doctor, Kathie's active lifestyle contributed to her needing the procedure.

"You climbed mountains, you made movies, you got on stages. You never took off your high heels, and you kept going and that's why you're going through what you're going through," she recalled the explanation her surgeon gave her.

While she had hoped the surgery would be quick and easy, it ended up being "one of the most painful situations of my entire life" and required extensive recovery time and patience.

Kathie joked that she "jumped off that gurney after my surgery," but was quickly told that she needed to slow things down. "I walked, I climbed, I walked, and my doctor said, 'Kathie, no. You have got to realize that this is serious.'"

The former Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda host admitted that she got a little too gung-ho about speeding through her healing.

"I was off my walker in two days. I was off all my medications in three days, and then I did too much. I just did too much because that's who I am."

She added: "I have learned from this that you only can only do so much. You're just human. You're just human. And I'm so grateful."