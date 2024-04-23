Kathie Lee Gifford's multi-million Nashville property looks like it belongs on a movie set

Kathie Lee Gifford has been living her best life since retiring in 2018, and has a beautiful farmhouse to enjoy her downtime in, located in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former Today Show star has given fans a glimpse of the stunning property in a set of new photos posted on Instagram this week to mark Earth Day.

In the pictures, Kathie is seen posing in her stunning backyard, which resembles something from a film.

The outside space has flower beds, neatly lined up trees and shrubs, and acres of land. The idyllic area looked even more spectacular in the pictures thanks to the good weather and clear blue sky.

Kathie was all smiles as she posed outside, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and matching pants, teamed with a wide brimmed hat.

Kathie Lee Gifford on her gorgeous farm in Nashville, Tennessee

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "This looks quite heavenly," while another wrote: "What a beautiful backyard!" A third added: "Would love for you to tell us about your new Tennessee farm! Looks gorgeous!"

Kathie's farm is no doubt popular with her young grandchildren too. The star became a grandmother for the first time in 2022, when her son Cody and his wife Erika welcomed their first child, son Frankie. The couple welcomed their second child, Ford, at the end of 2023.

The former Today Show star has acres of land

Kathie's daughter Cassidy and her husband Ben welcomed their first child, son Finn, in June 2023.

The former Live with Regis & Kathie Lee star shares her two grown-up children with her late husband, Frank Gifford. The Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away suddenly at the age of 84 at his home in Connecticut.

© Variety Kathie with her children Cassidy and Cody

Kathie was devastated when her husband passed away, and in December 2023, she gave a joint interview with her son Cody about the late sportstar, where they opened up about his final days.

Cody reflected on one of their last nights together, saying: "in the span of one minute or two minutes…he had forgotten everything I had just said."

Kathie Lee Gifford is a devoted grandmother

Kathie is currently thought to be single and is enjoying her life as a grandmother post-retirement. The star is still close to her former colleagues at NBC, and recently appeared on Today's Fourth Hour with her daughter Cassidy, to talk about their new show, The Baxters.

Reflecting on her feelings about returning to her former place of work, Kathie said: "It feels good, it's been five years." She then joked to Jenna: "You wanted my job so badly. Hope you're happy now!" before side eyeing her and Hoda as they started laughing.

© Photo: Getty Images The star on the Today Show

Cassidy was less than amused by her mom, telling Jenna: "So sorry Jenna," as the mother-of-three replied: "Cassidy's about to die." Jenna had nothing to fear though, as when she asked Kathie if she would ever want to return to her job, she said no.

The star explained: "I have said so often, especially in the days of when I was with Regis [Philbin], we talked for 23 minutes straight without a note. No writers, anything." "And back then, you weren't editing yourself all the time. And that's the trouble with today too, with humor. When you've gotta think about what you're going to say, the fun goes out."

When Hoda asked if she ever edited with her, she teased in response: "I've got some stories on you, baby," joking that it'll all be in the "next book".

