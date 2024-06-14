Susan Lucci, 77, reveals incredible beauty secret — and it costs almost nothing

Susan Lucci looks incredible at 77 and just doesn't seem to age! The All My Children star turned heads as she stepped out in New York City at the beginning of June to attend a special City of Hope gala, which saw her receive the Spirit of Life award for her charitable work.

Looking radiant in a bright pink statement gown, the award-winning actress commanded the room, appearing more youthful than ever.

What's more, Susan told HELLO!, who were invited to the special event, that her beauty secret is surprisingly simple, and what's better, it costs almost nothing!

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Meet Susan Lucci's striking daughter

She divulged: "I start the day with coffee—and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

Susan gave a powerful speech at the City of Hope gala, receiving a special accolade presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for a century.

Susan Lucci swears by hot water and lemon

Past participants have included Jane Fonda, Dr. Jill Biden, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford, Hoda Kotb and Robin Roberts.

City of Hope was founded in 1913, with the mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Susan told HELLO! before the event: "I have to acknowledge how prestigious it really is to receive this award from The City of Hope.

Susan Lucci looked radiant in a pink mini dress at the City of Hope annual gala in NYC

"I know the list of former recipients and I'm very honored to be in their presence. And also, my goodness, it's very humbling. You just go along in your life and try to do the best you can, but to be acknowledged by the City of Hope for contributions to women's health is just more than I could have ever expected or hoped for. And so I'm very, very honored indeed to accept this award."

Susan Lucci, with her late husband, Helmut Huber, and children Liza and Andreas

Susan has done a lot of work for charity, and during her acceptance speech, she joked that she was excited to wear a pink dress at the event, as she usually wears red dresses to represent the heart charities she is a spokesperson for, following her own health scare several years ago.

In 2022, the actress began feeling shortness of breath and experienced chest and jaw pain, but despite her previous history, she was reluctant to call a doctor.

© Astrid Stawiarz Susan Lucci at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert

Talking to People, she said: "I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things."

It was there that the medical team discovered that Susan had a 80 per cent artery blockage caused by her cholesterol, and inserted another stent in her heart to open the blockage after she was rushed to the cardiac catheterization lab.

© Patrick McMullan The star is always so glamorous

Luckily, Susan is now feeling "really well" following last year's procedure. At the beginning of March, she told People: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on." She added that her recovery is "so far, so good."