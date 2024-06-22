Lenny Kravitz, 60, drives fans wild displaying chiseled tattooed chest in shirtless photo

Lenny Kravitz almost broke the internet when he shared a shirtless photo that put his bulging muscles on full display.

The 60-year-old sent his fans wild when he posed in nothing but a pair of jeans hanging low on his hips, a pair of dark sunglasses, and a towel wrapped around his hair.

Lenny's rippling torso was hard to miss, and his six-pack was front and center as he gazed into the camera with his hands in his pockets.

Standing in the doorway of a home in Cannes, France, with the sun beating down on his naked chest, Lenny captioned the photo: "A day in the sun to wash the locs. Cannes."

Needless to say, his followers were in awe of his sculpted appearance, with one commenting: "Seriously Lenny, leave some hotness for the rest of us."

A second said: "I am speechless looking at this photo. WOW." A third added: "God bless the sun that enhances the view." Another gushed: "Chiseled from the heavens."

© Instagram Lenny's shirtless appearance left fans drooling

Lenny's half-naked appearance comes after he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday on May 26.

The "Fly Away" singer held his big bash at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, the same day as the release of his long-awaited new album Blue Electric Light.

He held a combined album release and birthday party with several celebrity attendees, including his daughter Zoe Kravitz, 32, his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, 56, Naomi Campbell, Salma Hayek, and Chris Rock.

© Instagram Lenny is no stranger to exposing his rippling physique

In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Lenny shared that at 60, he is in the best place and best shape he's ever been in.

"I don't trip out on age at all," he explained. "I don't understand the concept. And for me, you can be 30 years old, and be destroyed. And you can be 90 years old and be young and vibrant."

Gayle asked Lenny if he felt "ready" for the milestone, to which he responded: "Well, I have no choice. Either you're here or you're not."

© Getty Images Lenny is not shy about showing off his body

He added: "Here's what's interesting, however this sounds, I've never felt more young."

He also opened up about finding his way back to music while spending the Covid-19 lockdown alone at his home in the Bahamas.

"Some music needs to sit," he said before this album came through.

© Getty Images Lenny turned 60 in May

"I made about four albums while I was there. This is the one that I felt needed to come first. It felt very immediate. It felt like this was the beginning of the wave that I should be riding."

He continued: "I think just being in the middle of nature, being left alone, being quiet really opened a portal for me."

© Getty Images Lenny can still feel lost despite his long career

However, Lenny admitted that despite being decades into his career, he still felt lost at times.

He added: "Sometimes I'm just not sure — necessarily sure what it is that I'm doing. For some reason, I'm still that 16-year-old kid trying to get the record deal."