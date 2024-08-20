Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah, 30, shares candid photo of her skin disorder battle

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah has shared a candid photo of her face to highlight her skin-picking disorder.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to post the three-year-old close-up image of her skin alongside a comforting message to anyone experiencing the same battle.

"Old pic, but just out here trying to shout to the roof tops that picking HAPPENS!!! And honestly it can be beautiful?" she began.

"So next time you have a blackout and come to with a plethora of little scabby spots, give yourself some gentility!! Pls! Thank you,"

Tallulah added."Peep @pickingmefdn for some resources and support tools! Love yous #2021 #pickingrecovery #ocdawareness #dermatillomania."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, skin-picking disorder, also known as dermatillomania or excoriation disorder, is a mental health condition that causes people to compulsively pick at their skin.

© Instagram Tallulah shared this throwback to highlight her skin-picking disorder

Tallulah has battled with the disorder for years and in June, she shared before-and-after photos of her skin "healing".

The 'before' image showed Tallulah with red, scabbed-over blemishes around her mouth, chin, cheeks, and forehead.

The 'after' photo showed her with a clearer complexion and a more even skin tone.

© Instagram Tallulah's skin now looks clearer and less inflamed

"PICKING HAPPENS!! And then healing **can ** happen," she captioned the images.

"Healing doesn't have to mean clear skin, and it doesn't mean intrusive thoughts stop intruding, and it doesn't mean you're not gonna do it again. It's small wins."

Tallulah added: "There's such a community in this struggle and I want so badly to share how I achieved my wins and help rescue all the sweet picked faces of the world!"

© Instagram Tallulah has been battling skin-picking for years

She first shared her diagnosis in 2021 alongside similar before-and-after photos of her skin.

"Skin Updates from an antsy handed chronic picker!" she wrote. "We have *ascended* to peak alien dewy supple goals."

She added: "NOT TOUCHIN MY PRECIOUS DELICATE FACHE W GRUBBY NAILS IN 4 - COUNT EM’ - 4 MONTHS."

© Instagram Tallulah's skin is much clearer and less inflamed now

Tallulah's latest post comes after she revealed she's been diagnosed with autism.

In March, she shared a throwback video with her father, where she appears hoisted on his hip while he gives an interview on the red carpet at the premiere of his 2004 film The Whole Ten Yards.

She captioned the post: "Tell me [you're] autistic without telling me [you're] autistic."

When quizzed by her followers about her diagnosis, Tallulah replied: "Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life."

According to UCLA Health, it is a common occurrence for autism to go undiagnosed in women well into adulthood; as with many medical studies and beyond, most autism research relied on male participants and their experiences, leading experts to consider it largely a "male" condition for decades.

© Getty Images Tallulah said being diagnosed with autism changed her life

Today, boys and men are still four times as likely as girls and women to receive an autism diagnosis, and though most experts now believe as many females as males do have autism, per UCLA: "Recent research shows that nearly 80% of autistic females are undiagnosed as of age 18."

