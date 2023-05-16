Demi Moore, Emma Willis, and Scout Willis support Tallulah Willis as she battles body shamers

The daughter of Demi and Bruce Willis has struggled with an eating disorder

Tallulah Willis, the youngest of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' three daughters, took to social media to share a statement against those willing to body shame her.

The actress, 29, shared a series of photographs that featured screenshots of messages sent to her that called her "fat" and came after her for her fluctuating weight.

The harsh messages were interrupted by a picture of her in what looked to be a space suit, pulling off a happier pose as she looked to be more confident in her own skin.

She shared a message with bullies who trolled her about her journey to recovery from a past eating disorder and finding comfort in her body.

"I think it's important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin."

© Instagram Tallulah shared messages that had been sent to her by body shamers

She continued: "It felt really important to show you this, that this happens. I'm very thankful I've gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers' words (for the most part). I love you and I like you – myself, buuskis included!"

Tallulah received immense support and praise from her followers, especially the women of her family, including mom Demi, step-mom Emma Willis, and sisters Scout and Rumer.

Demi wrote: "I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!"

© Instagram She included a photograph of herself feeling more comfortable in her body

"I'm so sorry Tallulah. You've summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is," Emma defiantly stated.

Her older sister and new mom Rumer liked the post, while middle sister Scout gushed: "I am so proud of you, and proud of the hard work you put in every day, and luckily for you, me and everyone who loves you, this person is but a mere footnote in your story, and unfortunately for them, they have to be themselves forever, and I wish them literally one IOTA of the grace, growth and self love you show every single day."

Family friend and '90s supermodel Helena Christensen also chimed in, saying: "You're one of the coolest people I have ever met. That poor stranger knows you are. Ahhh but you will laugh all the way to the cool bank and that stranger will crumble and wither in his own miserable plainness."

© Instagram The actress has been open about her struggles with her body and appearance

Tallulah has been candid about her struggles with her appearance, opening up on social media in 2021 about resenting looking like her father Bruce as opposed to her mom.

"I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW twin since birth," she wrote. "I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE!

"I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hair do! (As are you)," she added.

If you or someone you know is suffering from an eating disorder, then reach out to the National Eating Disorders Association's helpline

