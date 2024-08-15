Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah claps back at comments on her appearance in new family video

Tallulah Willis isn't putting up with any negative comments about her family, or her appearance.

The former actress is the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who were married from 1987 to 2000, and who also share daughters Rumer, 35, and Scout, 33.

Tallulah is known to often share heartwarming glimpses into her family life and insight into her tight-knit bond with her sisters, plus with half-sisters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, ten, who her dad shares with wife Emma Heming Willis. And after a recent video shared by Scout featuring their famous mom received a wave of negative comments, she was quick to put a stop to them.

Recommended video You may also like Demi Moore At 60

Earlier this week, Scout took to Instagram and shared a video that featured the three sisters along with their mom and friends, plus Rumer's baby daughter Louetta, to her new song, "Over and Over."

"I must be God's favorite nepo baby to have a family who supports me this much," she cheekily wrote in her caption, adding: "If they can learn [this dance] so can you babe."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the sweet family moment, with one writing: "I love this family," as others followed suit with: "I could watch this over and over again," and: "You've got such a great voice! Loving this song!" as well as: "You are all sooooo cute."

However, the comments section wasn't devoid of some rude comments, and Tallulah took to her own Instagram to call them out.

MORE: Demi Moore showcases sunkissed glow in new photos of special 'family' outing with lookalike daughters

MORE: Bruce Willis' daughter shares adorable video of her beloved father helping create major transformation

In a since-deleted post, she wrote: "Hi! By now you prob seen the viral video of our family dancing in unison to @scoutlaruewillis new single! We love this video!” before adding: "What a delight to share — people always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it's important to me to call out this person to highlight an example of just regular Tuesday [expletive]."

© Getty The Willis-Moore women earlier this year

This isn't the first time Tallulah doesn't shy away from candid, personal messages on her social media, and discussions about her appearance.

MORE: Demi Moore and Emma Heming come together to celebrate Bruce Willis with heartwarming family photos

© Instagram Tallulah and Scout

Earlier this year, she shared on Instagram that last summer, she was diagnosed with autism and it "changed" her life for the better, and around the same time, she opened up about the positive change it had been to dissolve all the fillers she had previously gotten injected.

MORE: Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel follows in his acting footsteps with latest milestone

© Instagram

Sharing a radiant selfie from bed, highlighting her natural glow, she wrote in her caption: "Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved."

"After being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me, I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years," she explained, and continued: "Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! More is better!"