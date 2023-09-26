Bruce Willis' daughters react to Emma Hemings heartbreaking update

Bruce Willis' daughters delivered an emotional response to their stepmom, Emma Heming, after she bravely stepped in front of the camera to address her husband's ailing health in a bid to raise awareness for his condition.

The model appeared on Today to speak about the daily challenges they face caring for Bruce as he navigates the challenges of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Emma shared a clip on Instagram from the difficult appearance, during which she was on the verge of tears.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' tender moments with his daughters captured

She was inundated with messages from fans and also her loved ones, including two of Bruce's daughters, who he shares with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Scout was one of the first to comment and wrote: "I’m tearing up right now thinking about how much I love you and how brave you are," as Tallulah added: "I love you so much."

The close-knit family have been supporting one another since his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

© Getty Bruce's daughters with Demi Moore shared their adoration for their stepmom

Earlier this year, Emma shared a difficult update on her husband's health when she revealed that Bruce had been diagnosed with FTD, which is a form of dementia that progressively impairs behavior, personality, and language.

Talking about how they, along with the daughters she shares with the Die Hard actor, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8, are dealing with the 68-year-old's dementia, she told host Hoda Kotb.

© Instagram Bruce is being supported by his beautiful blended family

"Dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

She was asked how Bruce's awareness is currently and sadly responded: "Hard to know." Emma's appearance on Today came during FTD Awareness Week.

Her message on Instagram alongside the clip from the show read: "My mission is to raise awareness for frontotemporal dementia. While this is a heavy subject I feel it’s for the greater good.

"I’m so very grateful to the @todayshow and @hodakotb for having Susan and I on today to educate and raise awareness about FTD while letting our community know that they are not alone.

© Getty Images Emma is raising awareness for FTD as she continues to care for her husband

"Please visit my #linkinbio for the full Today Show interview with Hoda. Shout out to my supportive friends who were holding my hand through it bright and early this morning: @helenchristoni @timchristoni @kristinrunning @laurenkucerak @kucerakandco @theaftd - #worldftdawarenessweek #frontotemporaldementia #endftd."