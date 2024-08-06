Famous exes who successfully co-parent their kids — from Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin to Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

It's common knowledge that divorces and separations are all the more tricky when children are brought into the mix. Suddenly, former couples find themselves navigating the difficult nature of co-parenting.

When you're a celebrity, this has its own set of difficulties as you're raising your children in the spotlight. So it's always a joy when stars are able to navigate their co-parenting relationships well for the sake of their kids. It may not always be easy, but when is that ever the case with parenting?

Here are the stars who are absolutely nailing co-parenting, from Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

© Bruce Glikas Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr Following their divorce in 2016, Orlando and Miranda remained amicable. As a result, they've managed to co-parent their son Flynn successfully, going on holiday as a family every year alongside their respective significant others. "Evan [Spiegel] has been my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family and Katy [Perry] and Orlando have Daisy. It's like we're a blended family," Miranda revealed to Access Hollywood. "And we go on family vacations together, we enjoy each others' company, it's great."

© Angela Weiss Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale The former musical couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. While Gavin insists that rather than co-parenting they just "parent", he did explain that the couple's approach to taking care of their sons had given them an important perspective. "We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," he said.

© Rodin Eckenroth Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Together, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green share Noah, Bodhi and Journey. One thing Brian learned about co-parenting with his ex? "Pick your battles", he said. "The person that you were with that you're now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason, because you didn't get along." the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star explained. "So, you can't expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids." He continued: "You have to decide, 'OK, it's not about us getting along anymore. It's about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.'" As such, he explained that the priority was to "always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids."

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner take co-parenting their three children seriously. The former couple have been spotted out together on walks, and Jennifer supported her ex-husband after their split through rehab. To assert his commitment to their family, Ben revealed in 2023 that he aimed to be in Los Angeles more because: "I'm divorced. I share custody. I don't want to go to Austin and New Orleans and Georgia anymore and not see my kids," adding: "It just doesn't work. These years are too important. If I miss them, I'll regret it for the rest of my life."

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Following their conscious uncoupling in 2014, Gwyneth and Chris have stayed on good terms with each other for the sake of their two children Apple and Moses. Gwyneth said of her ex-husband that he "has a real sweetness. And so he brings that to the way that he parents them ... He's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but he brings — it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."

© Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick After years of their relationship playing out on television, Kourtney and Scott have got into a rhythm of co-parenting since their split in 2015. On her platform Poosh, Kourtney explained that "the constant in our lives has always been our three beautiful kids." Scott said of their arrangement: "Just because we are not together, doesn't mean our kids should suffer." He added: "I couldn't imagine raising three children with someone I didn't speak to everyday."

© Getty Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Nick Cannon may have 12 kids, but he's sure to make sure his co-parenting relationships are a priority - particularly with Mariah Carey, with whom he had a contentious divorce. But according to the Wild 'n Out star, "There's no hard feelings and ill will." He added: "Ultimately, it's about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have."

© Getty Images Demi Moore and Bruce Willis After amicably divorcing in 2000, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have maintained a good relationship, staying close over the years. Even now the Die Hard star is experiencing frontotemporal dementia, Demi remains a constant in his life with their three grown children. She recommended to her daughters amid the news of Bruce's condition: "I'll share what I say to my children…it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

© Daniele Venturelli Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk The supermodel and the actor share their daughter Lea de Seine, yet they've remained on amicable terms since their separation. Irina said of Bradley: "He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."





