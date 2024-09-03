Paris Hilton suffers painful injury on set of new music video – weeks after trailer fire

Paris Hilton isn't afraid to suffer for her art after revealing a painful-looking injury she sustained while filming the music video for her upcoming single, "Bad [expletive] Academy".

The 43-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes video on Monday which saw her tending to her bloody knee after she cut it during filming.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Paris appears concerned that there is glass in her knee, only to discover a few moments later that it is actually a sequin from her sparkling silver outfit.

WATCH: Paris Hilton reveals latest injury on set of new music video

"I guess glitter really does run in my veins," she joked in the caption. "Can't wait for you to see all this hard work come to life in the #BBA music video on Friday!"

After someone off-camera bandages up her knee, Paris can be heard saying: "I've put blood, sweat, fire and tears into this video."

Paris was referring to a fire that broke out in her trailer while filming the music video last month.

On August 16, she took to social media once again to reveal the news that her trailer was completely destroyed in the blaze.

© Instagram Paris showed off her bloodied cut knee

Posting a photo of the excessive damage, she captioned the image: "Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today."

She continued: "As heartbreaking as it is, I'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me."

© Instagram Paris continued filming after her knee was bandaged

Paris went on to thank her "entire team", including Hannah Lux Davis, Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, and Lance Bass in the post.

Paris then included another photo of her trailer, writing: "Not how I expected my music video shoot for 'Bad [Expletive] Academy' to go," as she showed her belongings were burnt.

© Instagram Paris' trailer was destroyed in the fire

She didn't seem deterred by the flames as she shared a photo with America's Got Talent judge Heidi during filming. Paris donned an icy blue dress, while Heidi opted for hot pink. She captioned the photo: "The show must go on…"

Paris is preparing for her second studio album, Infinite Icon, the first since her 2006 self-titled record. The "Stars Are Blind" singer debuted the song "I'm Free" featuring Rina Sawayama as the first single ahead of the latest record, set for release on September 6.

© Instagram Paris was heartbroken over the fire

The album, which Paris confessed on Instagram she was "so proud of", is produced by her friend Sia. The duo has supported each other for a long time, with Paris sharing the first public photos of her daughter London while talking about the singer's song "Fame Won't Love You."

Sharing photos of herself with her nine-month-old daughter after months of privacy, Paris wrote: "Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum."

© Getty Images Paris is releasing her second studio album Infinite Icon

"I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," she confessed, adding: "I’m so grateful she is here.

"I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother," she continued.

"My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called 'Fame Won’t Love You.'"

She added: "The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world."