Gwen Stefani's next move after painful health update forces concert cancellation — all we know

Gwen Stefani shared on Saturday, August 10 that unfortunately, she was forced to cancel her upcoming performance in Atlantic City on August 17.

The singer, 54, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, explaining that due to an injury, on advice from her doctors, she was unable to perform and a new show will be announced.

"As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I've been advised that I'm not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City," it read.

She continued: "I'm so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible. Ticketmaster will email ticket holders as soon as the new show is announced. Current tickets will be valid for the new date."

Here's what we know about Gwen's following appearances…

When will Gwen return to the stage?

While the rescheduled show has not yet been announced, Gwen's website states that her next performance is set for a little over a month from now, on September 20.

© Instagram Gwen's statement announcing the cancellation of her Atlantic City concert

The No Doubt frontwoman will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas alongside acts like Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Paramore, and Shaboozey. She will then appear at the South Star Music Festival in Huntsville, Alabama the week after.

What happened to Gwen?

It's unclear when or how the mysterious injury occurred. Gwen was last seen publicly promoting her newest release, "Hello World," written alongside Anderson .Paak and Ryan Tedder for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

© Getty Images It is so far unclear what happened to Gwen or the circumstances of her injury

"We are thrilled to officially launch 'Hello World' for Paris 2024 in partnership with the Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," she shared in a statement with People. "We hope 'Hello World' inspires positivity as the world comes together to celebrate the Olympic Games."

Is Gwen on The Voice?

Fans of the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker needn't worry about not seeing her around for a while, though, as on September 23, she'll be returning once again as a coach on The Voice for season 26.

© Getty Images The singer will return to "The Voice" for an eighth season this September

She will be back for her eighth season as a coach, after a one-season hiatus, and will join Reba McEntire, on the show for a third straight season, and debuting coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.

The comeback is another brief one, however, as the season 27 line-up has also been unveiled, and while Gwen takes another hiatus, as will Reba, John Legend will be back after a season-long break of his own for his tenth season as a coach.

Michael will be back for a second shot at the title, and Kelsea Ballerini will join as a new coach. And, after a five-year break, Adam Levine will return for his 17th season, having last coached in season 16.

© Getty Images She joins an all-star lineup including Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé

Adam was one of the original four coaches of the NBC singing competition, joining Gwen's husband Blake Shelton, Cee Lo Green, and Christina Aguilera. Season 27 will premiere as part of NBC's spring 2025 line-up.