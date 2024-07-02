Pink shares unfortunate health update after being forced to cancel her show: 'I'm unable to continue'

Pink took to social media to share an update on her health after it was announced earlier in the day that her concert in Switzerland on Wednesday, July 3 would be canceled.

The 44-year-old's team shared a statement that appears when an attempt is made to purchase tickets for the show, as part of the Summer Carnival Tour, at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, revealing that she was advised on doctor's orders to not perform.

It reads: "The planned concert by P!NK at the Wankdorf Stadium Bern on July 3rd has to be canceled. It is with regret that we have to cancel P!nk's concert on Wednesday, July 3rd at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern."

Recommended video You may also like Pink's daughter Willow performs at Summer Party at Hyde Park

"Due to illness and after a thorough medical examination, the performance has to be canceled for the artist's well-being," it continues, with purchased tickets being refunded to concertgoers.

"Unfortunately, the concert cannot be rescheduled due to ongoing tour planning. Tickets can be returned at the place of purchase. We deeply regret the circumstances and thank you for your understanding. We wish P!nk a speedy and full recovery."

Soon after, the singer took to Instagram with a photo of herself on stage and shared her own thoughts on the matter, writing: "I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday."

"I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

MORE: Pink's mini-me daughter joins her on stage to perform – and her younger brother has most unexpected reaction

She added: "I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded; please visit @takk_ab_entertainment for more information."

© Getty Images Those who have purchased tickets for the show will be refunded as the concert cannot be rescheduled

Her statement concluded with: "Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. P!nk xoxo," and many of her fans inundated her with well wishes and messages of support.

MORE: Pink's mini-me daughter Willow shaves long hair and unveils new buzzcut — photo

The tour, Pink's eighth concert tour, began on June 7 last year and has continued on since then, featuring appearances from her family members as well. Pink's most recent shows were a two-date run at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on June 28 and 29.

© Getty Images Pink is slated to perform next on Saturday, July 6 in Denmark

She is slated to return on Saturday, July 6 in Copenhagen, Denmark and continue throughout Europe before returning to the United States and Canada. The Summer Carnival Tour concludes on November 23 in Miami after nearly 100 shows.

MORE: Pink stuns in glam sequined bodysuit after family health challenges

Amid the acrobatics and soaring performances, one of the show's most tender moments comes in her rendition of "Cover Me in Sunshine" with her 13-year-old daughter Willow. However, Pink revealed recently that Willow would be leaving the tour to pursue her own dreams of becoming a theater performer, with the Glasgow shows being her last.

She marked the moment with an emotional video of the pair, and wrote alongside it: "I promised I wouldn't cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn't hyperventilate through our hug. It's wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I'm beyond proud. We all are. I'm gonna miss you so much."