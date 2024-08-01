Paris Hilton looks phenomenal in tiny string bikini in sun-soaked photos with her kids

Paris Hilton displayed her phenomenal physique in a tiny bikini while enjoying her latest vacation with her family.

The 43-year-old has been jet-setting across the globe and is currently sunning herself on board a luxury yacht with her two children Phoenix, 18 months, and London, eight months.

Taking to Instagram, Paris displayed her toned figure in a striking yellow two-piece, accessorizing with a tropical-printed scarf around her waist.

She added a pair of neon green sunglasses and a Gucci scarf wrapped around her blonde locks.

Paris posed for several photos around the large vessel, including some adorable moments with her children.

Ever the doting mother, Paris kept a watchful eye over her daughter London as she enjoyed her lunch before playing peek-a-boo with her mom.

© Instagram Paris' physique looked incredible

Another photo showed Paris cuddling up to her son Phoenix while the two of them lazed in a hammock.

Captioning the carousel of photos, Paris penned: "Out of office for Brat Girl Summer #SlivingMom," referencing Charli XCX's new album Brat.

© Instagram Paris displayed her lean figure in her two-piece

The family's new sun-soaked destination comes weeks after Paris celebrated taking her daughter to her namesake city of London for the first time.

Paris took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of her cooing over her daughter while marking her first stay at her family's Hilton hotel in London, specifically its Park Lane location.

"London Hilton at The London Hilton," the doting mom wrote in her caption, adding: "So in love with my little Princess!"

© Instagram Paris and her family are enjoying a sun-soaked vacation

She then reflected: "Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true! I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London.

"Named after my favorite city in the world! Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London."

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Paris explained the inspiration behind her daughter's name 'London Marilyn Hilton Reum.'

© Instagram Paris doted over her daughter London

She said: "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their children via surrogate last year. They announced Phoenix's birth in January, and daughter London's on Thanksgiving in November, two weeks after she was born.

When Paris announced London's surprise birth, she shared a photo of an adorable pink babygrow personalized with her moniker, a pair of cute heart sunglasses, and a knitted teddy bear.

© Instagram Paris enjoyed a cuddled with her son Phoenix

After London's birth, Paris waited a few months before she shared photos of her face, previously explaining why she had kept her daughter hidden from social media.

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News. "So, I just wanted to keep my little girl to me."

© Instagram Paris and Carter welcomed their kids via surrogate

Carter echoed his wife's sentiments when he responded to a fan who quizzed him on why they hadn't shown London's face.

"Not quite ready to share her [with] the world but she's adorable and looks just like [her] mamma," he wrote before they shared the first pictures of London in April.