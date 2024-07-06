Paris Hilton's heart-melting new video with baby Phoenix has fans saying the same thing

Paris Hilton's outlook on life has changed dramatically since she became a mom of two – and it hasn't gone unnoticed by her legion of fans.

The 43-year-old shared an adorable new video on Friday of her doting on her baby boy Phoenix, one, while they enjoyed a flight on her private jet.

In the clip, which you can see below, Paris and Phoenix are wearing matching pajamas while she peppers him with kisses as he gazes at her adoringly.

WATCH: Paris Hilton dotes on baby son Phoenix in adorable new video

Captioning the heartwarming video, Paris penned: "In flight kisses with Baby P on #SlivAir. My heart feels so full! Never dreamed I could feel so happy and at peace."

Her followers were quick to comment on the touching mother-and-son moment, with one responding: "Love seeing you being a mom! You seem so much happier now, complete!!!"

A second said: "Being a mom has brought out the most beautiful side of you." A third added: "Motherhood looks good on you. Those kinds of kisses are the best."

© Instagram Paris and Carter welcomed their kids via surrogate

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their children via surrogate last year. They announced Phoenix's birth in January, and daughter London's on Thanksgiving in November, two weeks after she was born.

When Paris announced London's surprise birth, she shared a photo of an adorable pink babygrow personalized with her moniker, a pair of cute heart sunglasses, and a knitted teddy bear.

© Instagram Paris' daughter was born in Noveber 2023

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Paris explained the inspiration behind her daughter's name 'London Marilyn Hilton Reum.'

She said: "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

Paris waited a few months before she shared photos of London's face, previously explaining why she had kept her hidden.

© Instagram Paris kept both her kids' identities hidden for months after their births

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News. "So, I just wanted to keep my little girl to me."

Another reason Paris may have held off on sharing photos of London is because of cruel comments she has received in the past about her son's appearance.

© Instagram Phoenix turned one in January

In October, Paris responded to people who made negative remarks about the size of Phoenix's head during his first trip to New York City.

"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter is unacceptable," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

© Instagram Paris and Carter would love another child

"This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."

Paris continued: "If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother, and if I do post him there are some people who are cruel and hateful.

© @parishilton Instagram Paris hit back at cruel comments about Phoenix

"I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.

"I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life."