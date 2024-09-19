Blindsided by perimenopausal anxiety? Follow these daily habits for a less anxious life

On a global mission to redefine self-care, author and podcast host Erica Diamond believes that being disciplined with your daily habits can help to alleviate the perimenopausal overwhelm so many of us often suffer with.

"Incorporating simple habits like box breathing, journaling, and setting boundaries into your daily routine can make a big difference,” Erica explains to HELLO! “Even a 20-minute walk can boost your mood and increase your energy as well as support weight management, and strengthen muscles too.”

Erica insists that building these 7 habits into your daily routine will help to significantly improve your mindset:

Be mindful in the mini moments

Erica recommends that being present during just a few mini moments during your day - like at your desk or while drinking your coffee - can help alleviate anxiety. "Mindfulness and meditation help us live in the present moment, preventing our minds from dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. This practice is especially valuable during hormonal shifts, helping to manage both physical and emotional challenges."

Self care coach Erica Diamond insists that setting simple daily habits will help alleviate anxiety caused by perimenopause

Be active throughout the day

It’s no secret that movement boosts your mood and Erica suggests moving as often as possible during the day, even if it’s just for a 5 minute walk to keep the positive vibes flowing. "Movement releases endorphins, the body's natural mood boosters. Activities like walking, swimming, biking, dancing, yoga, or strength training can help manage stress, improve sleep, and enhance overall well-being. Consistent, moderate exercise is essential for feeling well during menopause."

Focus on your breath

When was the last time you actually thought about how you breathe? Nope, us neither. Erica insists that introducing simple breathing techniques, particularly during moments of anxiety and stress, can really help to control negative thoughts and improve perspective and clarity. "Techniques like box breathing which is a deep breathing technique that involves inhaling, holding, exhaling, and holding your breath again in a 4-4-4-4 pattern can be effective.”

© PeopleImages.com - Yuri A Erica suggests to incorporate mindful breathing during your day to help alleviate stress

Phone a friend

"Social connection is one of my 5 pillars of self-care and wellbeing. Engaging with friends, family, or support groups can provide comfort and reassurance, helping you realize that you're not alone in this experience. Laughter and shared experiences are invaluable during perimenopause and menopause."

Speak positively to yourself

"Affirmations like 'I trust my body and its natural processes' or 'Perimenopause is a natural part of the aging process and I embrace it with grace and compassion' can shift your mindset. Positive self-talk can rewire your brain to see opportunities in menopausal challenges." Erica also suggests journaling for releasing emotions and clarifying thoughts. “My bestselling journal, List Your Goals Journal, offers a structured approach to goal-setting and emotional release."

© DimaBerlin Erica explain we must practice self compassion and be more mindful of small wins

Say 'no' more

It’s time to stop the people pleasing and focus on what makes you feel happy and positive. "Boundaries protect your energy. Saying no to draining activities allows you to focus on what truly matters—your health and happiness. Validating your needs and setting boundaries creates space to thrive during this transition." Saying no will also help you to avoid overwhelm and lessen anxiety. "Create more white space in your schedule and celebrate small wins. Avoid multitasking, ensure you're hydrated, and reach out for support if needed. Most importantly, practice self-compassion and grace—being kind to yourself is key during menopause and beyond."

Finally…get a good night sleep

"Quality sleep is crucial for emotional regulation and mental clarity,” Erica explains. “Establishing a calming bedtime routine, charging devices outside the bedroom, and maintaining consistent sleep times can improve sleep quality. Limiting caffeine and alcohol also contributes to better sleep."