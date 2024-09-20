Queen Margrethe's injuries after fall at palace revealed

Queen Margrethe worried the Danish nation on Wednesday, when it was revealed that she had suffered a fall at her home, Fredensborg Palace.

A spokesperson for the Danish royal family explained that the queen had been admitted to the capital's university hospital for observation after the incident.

On Friday a further update was shared, revealing that the monarch will be absent for quite some time, following her accident.

A post on social media read: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was discharged from Rigshospitalet today and is now back at her home Fredensborg Palace."

Sharing the extent of the 84-year-old's injuries, the statement continued: "On Wednesday evening, Queen Margrethe was admitted to hospital after a fall, which unfortunately resulted in an injury which concerned the vertebrae of the neck as well as a fracture in the left hand. As a result of the fall, the left hand is now in a plaster cast, and The Queen will need to wear a stiff neck collar in the coming months."

While the Queen's condition sounds worrying, the palace reassured fans of the royal family that she is coping well. "Queen Margarethe is in good spirits and is doing well under the circumstances but will, however, be on sick leave for a longer period."

Commenting on when the royal will return to the public eye, it was confirmed: "This also means that The Queen's presence at a number of events is cancelled for some time to come."

The royal family's loyal subjects were quick to send well wishes, with the comment section of the post flooded with concern and love.

It's been a difficult few years for the 84-year-old, health-wise. February 2023 saw the royal undergo "extensive back surgery," which led to her decision to abdicate the throne. In her New Year's address at the end of 2023, the royal said of her surgery and decision to step down: "[The surgery] went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thoughts about the future – whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation."

While Queen Margarethe is set to take it easy for the next few weeks, she is still a constant present in the public eye, attending meetings and public engagements and she will surely be missed while she recuperates.

