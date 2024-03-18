Meghan Markle and Princess Kate's approaches to recovery couldn't be more different

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from abdominal surgery, with her four-month sojourn from work seeing her take it easy at home in Windsor, reportedly spending time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Kate has been resting for several months, which doctors say is essential for her recovery. "Resting after surgery is crucial for a safe recovery," confirms GP and aesthetic doctor Dr. Chandni Rajani.

"Rest is needed for a full recovery," he says. "During rest, the body directs energy to healing processes, with sleep being particularly crucial for tissue repair and hormone production.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate is currently recovering for surgery

While the royal is certainly heeding the advice of medical professionals, there are other approaches to wellness, such as the one followed by Meghan Markle, which King Charles is also reportedly a fan of.

Prince Harry's wife is a fan of homeopathic medicine, with the Duke of Sussex writing in his memoir, Spare, that when Prince William was ill with a cold, Meghan offered him " some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric."

Harry wrote that his brother "seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he’d never take such unconventional remedies."

Unlike his oldest son, King Charles agrees with Meghan on the benefits of homeopathic cures and is the Royal Patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy.

© Getty Meghan and Princess Kate have differing standpoints when it comes to health

King Charles is known to be a firm supporter of homeopathy, and in the book Charles: The Alternative Prince, author Edward Ernst wrote that the King: "Takes a great interest in [alternative medicine]."

His mother, our late Queen, showed her appreciation for alternative medicine too, appointing a personal homeopathic physician, while the Queen Mother reportedly loved homeopathy as well.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate thinking of addressing health issues when she returns to royal duties – report

"Homeopathy is a complementary or alternative medicine," the NHS writes. "This means that homeopathy is different from treatments that are part of conventional Western medicine in important ways."

Could homeopathy help Princess Kate?

Keen to discover whether Meghan Markle's homeopathic approach could help the Princess of Wales, HELLO! spoke to homeopath Lauren Johnson Reynolds, who is also a registered nutritional therapist, for her take.

© Kirsty Mackenzie Lauren works as the London Wellness Coach

"Homeopathy works by stimulating the body’s healing response making it a great option when recovering from surgery," she says. "This stimulation of what is known in homeopathy as the ‘vital force’ can aid with physical recovery such as bruising or wound healing as well as any emotional symptoms that may arise."

SEE: Princess Kate's enchanting garden on grand Windsor estate is perfect for recovery

Lauren adds: "Homeopathy isn’t one-size-fits-all and remedy selection is always based on the individual but there are some commonly used remedies such as arnica which can help improve bruising, swelling and even shock, to aid in the recovery from surgery.

"Other remedies such as hypericum and ledum are useful for wound healing where the skin has been cut or punctured and the herb calendula, known for its soothing and antiseptic properties, can be used topically on the skin or taken in homeopathic form to help prevent infection."

Fingers crossed Princess Kate has the best remedies on hand to nurse her back to health.

Find out more about Lauren's work at The London Wellness Coach.