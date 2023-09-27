Princess Charlene feeling 'stronger' as she shares future plans following lengthy illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco worried her fans after her ill health saw her disappear from public life for months at a time.

The royal initially fell ill in 2020, spending time in her native South Africa to recover from "poor health", with her husband Prince Albert confirming that she was receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco".

Princess Charlene, 45, has returned to her public life in recent months, wearing a series of daring outfits, and in a new interview with Monaco-Matin, the royal shared that's she back in good health, giving an insight into how she looks after herself.

© Getty Princess Charlene has returned to public life

The 45-year-old former Olympic swimmer shared: "I walk regularly, but I would like to get back into swimming training, to regain a little more energy and feel stronger."

Though she swam professionally, Princess Charlene retired from the sport in 2011, after an ankle fracture, but she continued training at least three times a week, often with her former Olympic coach.

However, ahead of her wedding to Prince Albert, the royal made changes to her training regime, explaining that she cut out weight training and increased her stretching routine to give her body a leaner line.

Of how sport has shaped her personality, Charlene revealed to Vogue: "Sport has given me drive and discipline. It also taught me to remain humble."

© Getty Princess Charlene was a professional swimmer

What illness did Princess Charlene have?

Princess Charlene collapsed on 1 September 2020 due to complications following one of several surgeries for a severe and ongoing ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection.

She was rushed to Netcare Alberlito Hospital, and the Palace released the following statement to People: "On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection.

"Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring." Charlene was reportedly scheduled to undergo another surgery to treat the illness that day, but it was pushed back.

She reportedly went in for surgery in mid-May 2021, before a second operation in June, and a "final" surgery in October. Prince Albert confirmed in late October 2021 that she would be heading home to Monaco and their two children soon.

© Getty Prince Albert spoke about Princess Charlene's health

"She is much better," he told French publication Point de Vue. "This last operation which concerned the nasal septum went very well. We will be able to consider her return very soon. And I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the national holiday."

Following her ENT infection, Charlene suffered a bout of exhaustion, which she recovered from away from home.

"I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue," Prince Albert told People. "She hadn't slept well in a number of days and she wasn't eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, Covid."

He also dismissed further speculation about Charlene's health, telling the magazine: "Because I know there are rumours out there, let me say: This is not Covid. And it's not cancer-related. It's not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn't related to plastic surgery or facial work at all."

