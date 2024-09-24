3 simple ways to create a life you want to wake up to

The morning alarm clock is the enemy to many of us, but what if waking up was something you could be excited about?

That's the mission mindfulness teacher Laura Reilly is on. She wants her community to be brimming with optimism about the day ahead rather than inwardly sighing when her alarm rings out.

Laura is founder of Little Tweaks, a series of workshops, webinars and newsletters created to help her community live their best lives, with actionable, easy-to-follow edits to their life.

Here, she shares her advice for creating a life that makes you want to leap out of bed, not huddle under the duvet.

How to create a life you want to wake up to

Have I created a life where I wake up in the morning and the day ahead is one I would choose? I find this question hard to answer.

I ask myself, are the activities, the interactions, the creativity, the environment, the experiences, the surprises, the discoveries, the actions, MY ideal? Or are they at least stepping stones towards the day in the life I want to lead?

The reality is, they are currently a mix (for now).

So how do we create the life we truly want to wake up to? I asked my Little Tweaks clients what was standing in the way of them achieving their dream life were and the common theme in their answers was spending too much time focusing on tomorrow, next week, next month and next year, instead of today.

Read on for three actionable Little Tweaks you can do to enhance your wellbeing and make each day more fulfilling.

1. Write your story

Imagine your life as a book, and each day is a new chapter waiting to be written. You're the author. Choose the better story for yourself, dream big, no settling, no limitations and go for it! Manifest the life you truly wish to live and write it all down in as much detail as possible. Be specific - the magic is in the detail.

2. Identify what's keeping you stuck

Sometimes, we feel stuck due to certain events, relationships, or tasks. Try to take a reflective approach when this happens. Stop to pause and mull things over. What blind spots might you have? Look Around and consider how feeling stuck impacts different areas of your life. Listen to yourself and trust your inner thoughts and feelings to guide your actions.

3. Invest in meaningful relationships

Prioritise connections with friends and family who lift you up. Let go of toxic relationships that hold you back and nurture bonds that bring you joy, support, and understanding.

Remember, the best is yet to come!

