I’m a comedian that reports news for a living. Here’s how I stay happy online

Keeping up with the news can be overwhelming, especially in this age of social media where we are constantly bombarded with global politics and catastrophes. It often feels like there is no escape and staying updated can feel paralysing not to mention depressing.

But thanks to Nikita Redkar, 31, a Tik Tok sensation whose funny, modern and sassy reporting style has amassed her almost 1 million social media followers, we can now consume the news via an informative yet fresh and funny lens.

"I started TikTok in 2021. I used to do standup comedy for a few years, pretty consistently. And then around the pandemic, I was searching for an outlet,” Nikita explains to HELLO!

“So I started making TikToks, and I thought it would be funny to relate the news to my dating and life and friendships. It really worked out as people resonated with that particular way of telling the news. I tried using a metaphor of friendship and friend groups, kind of like how girls stick up for each other, similar to how the NATO alliance sticks up for each other. That video also got a ton of views. So I started doing it pretty consistently as I wanted to make news more relevant and fun."

But how does she keep her happiness in check when there is so much doom and gloom in the world? Nikita shares her tips for avoiding the 'doom scrolling' that can often attack us daily via our phones and televisions...

Schedule in social media time

"I look at social media as my job, so I don't scroll on it just for fun. I have my own schedule, working three days to make all my videos and research, then taking breaks on the other two days to do something unrelated to social media. This gives me a healthy break and allows me to put passion and energy into my content."

Focus on 'your world'

Whether you work on social media or not, Nikita believes that the key to staying happy when bombarded with negative news is to try and focus more time on what’s going on in your world instead. “This is a big factor for people's mental health,” Nikita explains to HELLO! “It's important to close the apps and spend time in reality. Whether it’s going on a walk, talking to friends, or doing something physical like yoga, it’s vital to remember that life is not just what's on your phone."

Habit stack happiness

Building happiness habits into your day helps Nikita avoid doom scrolling too. "I don't scroll on my phone when I get up. I have a morning routine: ice on my face, five minutes of yoga, walking my dog. After that, I’m okay to check my phone, but usually, I leave it in a corner."

Look for joy in comedy and music

Nikita recommends looking for joy in comedy and music too. “If I'm feeling down, I like watching standup comedy clips on TikTok. It reminds me to be silly and have fun, which is why I want to reflect it on my content because the news is so heavy and depressing. I also get a lot of positivity and fun from pop music. Artists like Charli XCX, Madonna, and early Katy Perry always put me in a good mood."

Ignore the trolls

Managing negative comments or criticism on social media is par for the course for a successful creator like Nikita, and she leaves HELLO! with has some great advice for anyone who experiences trolling too. "If you do put something up and then get some negative comments, remember: if the person doesn't have a profile picture, then they’re not real. I don't care how brilliant their opinion is; you shouldn’t listen to someone who hides behind anonymity."