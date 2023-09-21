How I use my morning self-care routine to hack my happiness

Beauty experts share with HELLO! their morning tricks that help to boost their mood and set them up for a happy day ahead

Early risers have been scientifically proven to feel happier, more productive and generally healthier. But not all of us are natural morning people and getting out of bed can often come with miserable moans rather than a joyful chorus of glee.

There is a solution, however: by adding some simple intentions to your morning self-care routine you’ll be less tempted to hit that snooze button.

We asked three beauty experts to share their morning habits which help them get out of bed early and start their day happier, calmer, and more productively.

“Each step of my morning routine is very intentionally built to make me feel my best.”

Hannah, Spa Manager of Soho House New York, is very intentional with her morning self care plan

Hannah Lennon, 35, Spa Manager of Soho House New York has intentionally tweaked her morning routine so it’s pampering and mindful yet still speedy and efficient. “I've spent a long time figuring out what works best for my mind, body and soul,” she explains to HELLO!

Hannah starts her day with coffee, “Americano with a bit of local honey and an almond/coconut milk blend,” she explains. And after feeding her dog, Hulk, Hannah lights her favourite candle, puts on some compression boots to stimulate her lymph flow and then starts on a daily New York Times crossword “to wake my mind as well as my body.”

“Movement always makes me happier,” Hannah reveals, so it is only after taking Hulk for a play in the local dog park, that she is ready to start her beauty routine. “I keep my morning skincare simple,” Hannah explains, “but with each step I incorporate facial massage to stimulate the lymph on my face.”

“For my body, I pamper myself with Cowshed Indulge Body Oil scented with ylang ylang and rose from head to toe to nourish my skin and make me smell dreamy, and I keep my makeup very light. Then I’m ready to head out the door and enjoy my day.”

“When I look in the mirror I don’t focus on my faults; I focus on positives and see a great smile instead of my wrinkles.”

Michelle Feeney, Founder & CEO of Floral Street focuses on the positives in order to start her day happy

Michelle Feeney, 60, Founder of Floral Street Fragrances lives in London and likes to focus on gratitude and morning habits that make her smile.

“There are so many expectations of me as a female being a mom, wife, daughter, founder and CEO, that I always take a moment in the morning to focus on an affirmation of gratitude about the small things in life,” she explains to HELLO! “I try and have a daily intention and instead of just looking forward, I often look back on a memory that can help me in my present day.”

Scent is also vital for setting a positive mood for Michelle’s day.

“Scent really lifts my mood and makes me smile,” Michelle explains. "I step into my day with a good cup of coffee and an uplifting aroma to energise my mind." She lights the Floral Street Grapefruit Candle every morning as it gives her a “daily dose of upbeat optimism and smells just like freshly squeezed juice!” plus she wears mood boosting perfumes “because scent can really enhance how you feel every day.”

“I love to start my day early as I get so much done while my family is still sleeping.”

Jennifer, CEO of nail care brand Gitti wakes up at 5am in order to squeeze in some me-time

Jennifer Baum-Minkus, 38, who is based in Berlin, Germany and is Founder & CEO of gitti, a clean nail polish brand, has a one year old daughter so she needs to start her day extra early in order to fit everything in.

“I have such a busy life, running my own business plus enjoying family life that I need a clear routine,” she explains to HELLO!

“I wake up at 5am and start off the day with a glass of still water and lemon to assist with detox and digestion and then clean my face with water and a toning serum.”

Instead of reaching for the caffeine first thing, Jennifer follows an early morning dry body brushing routine which helps to release toxins and uses a skin smoothing gua sha tool on her skin to get her mojo going. “I feel awake by just doing this and don’t need so much coffee in the morning.”

Jennifer’s early bird time keeping even allows her time to look after her nails by applying a nail oil every morning “for deep hydration and shine.”

It is not until then that Jennifer makes herself an iced coffee and starts her work day. “[I use] the ‘eat the frog’ method, which means identifying your most difficult task of the day and completing it before you do any other work.”

Finally at 7am, Jennifer works out to a yoga, pilates or indoor cycling routine at home, before making her way to the office to eat breakfast and continue with her work day.