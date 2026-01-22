We asked a confidence coach for a 30-day plan to fix low self-esteem – here's what she said

If your New Year's resolutions were anything along the lines of get fit, eat healthier, spend more time in nature and less time on your phone, chances are you picked them because you want to feel better and more confident in yourself.
It's not a surprise that so many of us want to feel more comfortable in ourselves, with confidence and body positivity coach Danielle Broadbent explaining she's seeing more people than ever struggle with self-esteem. "Shape, size, weight, height, gender, sexual orientation and age are all irrelevant - self-esteem issues are affecting everybody," she laments.
In a bid to amp up our self-confidence, we spoke to Danielle for her 30-day-plan to sort out our self-confidence, helping us to be the brave, confident, powerful and happiest version of ourselves we can possibly be.
Do one of these each day and see how you feel in 30 days.
1. The serious evaluation
Who and what are making you feel uneasy? Whether it be a needy client, a disrespectful friend or a family member, take note of who or what causes you to feel those trigger moments and find ways to clear those out of your daily life
2. Love you, bye
Audit your socials. Unfollow or mute toxic people. Delete any apps that you know waste your time. Start setting screen limits and stick to them.
3. Set daily intentions
Wake up, wash face, make coffee – set your intentions. Completing one goal each day can make you feel fulfilled and make sense of the chaos in your mind at night.
4. Spring clean
Not only does this process make you feel like you're more in control of things, but you’ll actually know where everything is and be far more efficient.
5. Fridge inspection
Do I need the caramel syrup for my coffee? What is that old jar of stuff at the back? Am I eating enough greens? Make space for the good stuff and replace booze with juices to cleanse the mind and body.
More from Danielle
6. Promenade
We all know that movement = positive mindset. You might not be up for the gym yet, or anything high octane. But a good walk with some headphones and a power ballad banger is the perfect way to lift your mood and get the blood pumping.
7. Rest and reflect
What happened this week that amped you up? What went down that brought you low? You know what you need to do.
8. Aeroplane mode mornings
The first 30 minutes of your day set the scene for the entire 24 hours – don't let a phone screen be the first thing you see. Look out the window, speak to your family or friends with a coffee, take a shower. Phones can wait.
9. Bedtime bliss
Set a proper bedtime routine. Each night, set aside your final hour of the day, bathe, read, journal, listen to music – no screens.
10. Time track
Track how you spend one full day in 30-minute blocks. Cut the rubbish bits (you'll be surprised how much you doom scroll).
11. Micro-goals
Write three small wins for today (Walked 30 mins before work / called mum for a chat / sent Tom's birthday card)
12. Cold water is your friend
Cold shower, wild swim or splash cold water on your face. It teaches your brain that discomfort won't kill you.
13. Cut the bad
No gossip, no complaints, only solutions. Watch how your energy shifts.
14. Be more Aretha
Ask: Is there someone I give my respect to who is not returning it? Cut them out.
15. Affirmation reframe
Write three powerful 'I am' statements (I am beautiful. I am healthy. I am intelligent.) Repeat daily.
16. There is no fear except fear itself
Do one thing you have been avoiding out of fear - see that friend you had words with / go to the gym / accept the invite.
17. Compliment bomb
Give five genuine compliments to people you see IRL (barista, neighbour, colleague). Notice how good it feels to lift others.
18: Gratitude is the attitude
Write down three things you're grateful for. It rewires your brain for positivity and ignites little glimmers in your soul.
19. Go deep
Work 90 mins distraction-free on your most important task. Train deep focus.
20. Rewrite the script
Change routine > take a new route to work > cook something different > talk to someone new (IRL).
21. Kindness payday
Spend the day doing small, surprise acts of kindness. Buy a coffee for the person behind you, give someone a pound for their trolley, donate to charity. This feeds your self-worth and social joy simultaneously through doing something really good.
22. Define your non-negotiables
Pick three habits you’ll do daily no matter what (30-minute walk, reading, no scrolling in the evening)
23. The 80/20 Rule
Identify 20% of the things bringing you 80% of your positive results. Double down on these.
24. Vampire ban
Spend time only with people who lift you. Avoid energy vampires.
25. Uplift hour
Pick one career/life skill and practice daily for one hour (organising your finances / proper meal prep/cooking).
26. Sit in your peace bubble
No unnecessary talking for a few hours. Observe, listen, process, compute.
27. Happy you day
Do something entirely for yourself. We spend so much of our time helping others and putting ourselves last. Go to the spa. Book a massage. Get drunk and eat pizza at your favourite place.
28: Big scary action
Do one thing that could change your life (apply for the job, send the email)
29. Future vision
Write down where you want to be in one year. Be very specific.
30. Go out with your friends
Get dressed up, do your hair, put on your makeup, and enjoy a guilt-free night out with your friends, reminding yourself there is an outside world with real humans in it. You will feel the most confident, excited and powerful you have in months.