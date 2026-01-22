We asked a confidence coach for a 30-day plan to fix low self-esteem – here's what she said

If your New Year's resolutions were anything along the lines of get fit, eat healthier, spend more time in nature and less time on your phone, chances are you picked them because you want to feel better and more confident in yourself.

It's not a surprise that so many of us want to feel more comfortable in ourselves, with confidence and body positivity coach Danielle Broadbent explaining she's seeing more people than ever struggle with self-esteem. "Shape, size, weight, height, gender, sexual orientation and age are all irrelevant - self-esteem issues are affecting everybody," she laments.

In a bid to amp up our self-confidence, we spoke to Danielle for her 30-day-plan to sort out our self-confidence, helping us to be the brave, confident, powerful and happiest version of ourselves we can possibly be.

Danielle Broadbent shares her confidence-boosting advice

Do one of these each day and see how you feel in 30 days.

1. The serious evaluation

Who and what are making you feel uneasy? Whether it be a needy client, a disrespectful friend or a family member, take note of who or what causes you to feel those trigger moments and find ways to clear those out of your daily life

2. Love you, bye

Audit your socials. Unfollow or mute toxic people. Delete any apps that you know waste your time. Start setting screen limits and stick to them.

© Getty Images Audit your phone

3. Set daily intentions

Wake up, wash face, make coffee – set your intentions. Completing one goal each day can make you feel fulfilled and make sense of the chaos in your mind at night.

4. Spring clean

Not only does this process make you feel like you're more in control of things, but you’ll actually know where everything is and be far more efficient.

5. Fridge inspection

Do I need the caramel syrup for my coffee? What is that old jar of stuff at the back? Am I eating enough greens? Make space for the good stuff and replace booze with juices to cleanse the mind and body.

6. Promenade

We all know that movement = positive mindset. You might not be up for the gym yet, or anything high octane. But a good walk with some headphones and a power ballad banger is the perfect way to lift your mood and get the blood pumping.

© Getty Images A walk in nature can change your perspective

7. Rest and reflect

What happened this week that amped you up? What went down that brought you low? You know what you need to do.

8. Aeroplane mode mornings

The first 30 minutes of your day set the scene for the entire 24 hours – don't let a phone screen be the first thing you see. Look out the window, speak to your family or friends with a coffee, take a shower. Phones can wait.

9. Bedtime bliss

Set a proper bedtime routine. Each night, set aside your final hour of the day, bathe, read, journal, listen to music – no screens.

© Getty Images Making time for a bath is always helpful

10. Time track

Track how you spend one full day in 30-minute blocks. Cut the rubbish bits (you'll be surprised how much you doom scroll).

11. Micro-goals

Write three small wins for today (Walked 30 mins before work / called mum for a chat / sent Tom's birthday card)

12. Cold water is your friend

Cold shower, wild swim or splash cold water on your face. It teaches your brain that discomfort won't kill you.

13. Cut the bad

No gossip, no complaints, only solutions. Watch how your energy shifts.

14. Be more Aretha

Ask: Is there someone I give my respect to who is not returning it? Cut them out.

15. Affirmation reframe

Write three powerful 'I am' statements (I am beautiful. I am healthy. I am intelligent.) Repeat daily.

16. There is no fear except fear itself

Do one thing you have been avoiding out of fear - see that friend you had words with / go to the gym / accept the invite.

17. Compliment bomb

Give five genuine compliments to people you see IRL (barista, neighbour, colleague). Notice how good it feels to lift others.

18: Gratitude is the attitude

Write down three things you're grateful for. It rewires your brain for positivity and ignites little glimmers in your soul.

Glimmers are essential for our happiness and confidence

19. Go deep

Work 90 mins distraction-free on your most important task. Train deep focus.

20. Rewrite the script

Change routine > take a new route to work > cook something different > talk to someone new (IRL).

21. Kindness payday

Spend the day doing small, surprise acts of kindness. Buy a coffee for the person behind you, give someone a pound for their trolley, donate to charity. This feeds your self-worth and social joy simultaneously through doing something really good.

© Getty Images Being kind to others is good for us

22. Define your non-negotiables

Pick three habits you’ll do daily no matter what (30-minute walk, reading, no scrolling in the evening)

23. The 80/20 Rule

Identify 20% of the things bringing you 80% of your positive results. Double down on these.

24. Vampire ban

Spend time only with people who lift you. Avoid energy vampires.

25. Uplift hour

Pick one career/life skill and practice daily for one hour (organising your finances / proper meal prep/cooking).

26. Sit in your peace bubble

No unnecessary talking for a few hours. Observe, listen, process, compute.

© Getty Images Finding peace is helpful for us

27. Happy you day

Do something entirely for yourself. We spend so much of our time helping others and putting ourselves last. Go to the spa. Book a massage. Get drunk and eat pizza at your favourite place.

28: Big scary action

Do one thing that could change your life (apply for the job, send the email)

29. Future vision

Write down where you want to be in one year. Be very specific.

30. Go out with your friends

Get dressed up, do your hair, put on your makeup, and enjoy a guilt-free night out with your friends, reminding yourself there is an outside world with real humans in it. You will feel the most confident, excited and powerful you have in months.

