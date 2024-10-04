Rachel Weisz's no-weight-lifting workout is so 'different' from husband Daniel Craig's

Those who spotted Rachel Weisz at Paris Fashion Week last week will have noticed the youthful glow she has maintained through her 30 years in the spotlight.

Crucial to The Mummy star's glow is not only her stunning makeup looks and impeccable sense of style, but also her thorough workout routine.

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's workout routines are different

The Definitely, Maybe actress has previously reflected on her workout routine in comparison to that of her husband Daniel Craig who took on a grueling fitness regimen under the supervision of Simon Watrerson in preparation for his time as James Bond.

She told Vogue: "If I lifted weights I'd get huge. I'm naturally very muscly, so I'm kind of into general and moderate", highlighting that her husband's approach to fitness is "different".

© Getty Daniel Craig trained hard during his stint as James Bond

To be specific, the mother of two loves to run, plus she builds Pilates classes into her busy schedule and has done so since the birth of her son Henry in 2006.

Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on the benefits of Rachel's fitness routine with PT and founder of Ladies Who Crunch, Nancy Best.

Pilates post-partum

Nancy praises Rachel for taking on Pilates as a form of exercise after the birth of her son, especially as so many women feel pressured to push themselves back into the gym straight away to regain their pre-baby figure.

© Getty Rachel picked up Pilates after child birth

Pilates has more benefits than excessive cardio post-birth. "It is a brilliant low-impact form of exercise that can help you re-connect to your pelvic floor and deep core, build full body strength, and improve your postural alignment, too," the PT explains.

© Getty Pilates improves your postural alignment

"With the discipline’s focus on controlled repetitions, rather than pace, it can help new mothers avoid injury, at a time when they need to heal and rehab their bodies carefully."

Can weight-lifting make you 'huge'?

Rachel told Vogue that she avoided lifting heavy weights for fear of becoming 'huge' - meaning building large muscles. However, the fitness expert explains that this isn't quite how it works.

© JB Lacroix Rachel Weisz told Vogue she isn't a fan of weight-lifting

"Daniel Craig has completed various bodybuilding programmes throughout his career, with a focus on increasing the size of his muscles for roles in movies like James Bond. This type of training is very specific and requires a significant calorie surplus, to achieve the aesthetic results she’s referring to," Nancy says.

"This type of programme isn’t something that just magically happens when you start strength training," she adds. "So often, I hear women feel nervous about lifting weights because they think they will resemble Arnold Schwarzenegger. The truth is - getting 'huge' is hard; that’s why there are bodybuilding competitions!"

© Getty The couple have different approaches to fitness

The fitness brand founder also tells us that hormones play a significant role. She tells us: "Women produce between a tenth to a twentieth of the amount of testosterone than men. Higher testosterone levels enhance protein synthesis, leading to more rapid recovery and muscle growth. In other words, men have an advantage!

© Getty Rachel believes lifting weights would make her "huge"

Nancy says it is a myth that women lifting weights will miraculously lead to them getting 'huge' or 'bulky', adding that in fact, strength training is so important for women of all ages.

© Getty Weight-lifting has many benefits

"As women age, our bone density starts to decline, meaning our bodies lose bone faster than we can rebuild it," she says. "As you age, your chances of developing osteoporosis increases, making your bones fragile and more likely to break. Lifting weights in your twenties, thirties, and forties has a huge impact on reducing your chance of developing this condition."

What does it mean to be 'naturally muscly'?

In this case, what does Rachel mean when she says she is "naturally muscly"? The fitness expert tells us that she believes the actress is referring to the visible appearance of muscle on her body.

© Getty Pilates is great for rehabbing after birth

"This is partly related to body fat percentage - the lower it is, the more lean muscle mass you’ll be able to see," Nancy says. "Broadly speaking, this athletic look is visible for those who have less than 20% body fat. However, maintaining muscle mass is a complicated process that is also affected by things like your age, your nutrition, your sleep, and your exercise regime."

What exercise does Rachel prefer?

Nancy says that The Favourite star's preference towards "general and moderate" exercise is open to interpretation. However, she believes Rachel is "focused on full body training that blends strength and conditioning disciplines."

© Getty Pilates builds strength

For example, it could be a mixture of hypertrophy strength training (three to four sets of 10-12 reps of each exercise), with dynamic vinyasa yoga and fundamental Pilates. Essentially, I think she’s avoiding more intense styles of weight training, like Crossfit."

This approach lengthens and builds lean muscle, meeting her aesthetic objectives.