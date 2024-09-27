Daniel Craig rocks major style overhaul alongside wife Rachel Weisz - see his zany look

We're used to seeing Daniel Craig in impeccably cut suits and suave tailoring, so it came as a surprise to fans of the James Bond star when he stepped out in Paris in a totally different style.

Daniel was joined by his wife, Rachel Weisz, with the thespian duo attending the Loewe Show at Paris Fashion Week, rocking laidback looks.

A far cry from his smart James Bond outfit, 56-year-old Daniel opted to wear an outlandish multi-coloured woolly jumper, paired with parachute-worthy baggy trousers that looked straight from the 2000s – and they're fashion editor-approved!

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz attend the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week

"Like many fashion items from the noughties, baggy trousers are back with a bang and you're going to see them everywhere this autumn," says HELLO!'s Fashion Editor Laura Sutcliffe.

"Even Victoria Beckham has been embracing the loose, relaxed cut and it's easy to see why. Not only do they look rather understated - like you haven't tried too hard - but the comfort level is off the scale! And we all love feeling cosy in our clothes. I would suggest teaming them with something a little tighter or more structured on top as you may look a little too slouchy if you combine the two."

On this occasion, Daniel completed his look with an oversized leather jacket, sturdy military-inspired boots, a neckerchief and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Rachel's look

Rachel looks gorgeous as always, though also made a stark departure from her usual sleek style. She also wore a super-baggy pair of skater-style trousers, paired with a statement pink and yellow fluffy jumper.

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz both love baggy trousers

Anyone who remembers Rachel's 2002 film About A Boy will likely recall the fluffy jumper Toni Collette's character wore – and we can't help but feel the fuzzy number is reminiscent of the statement knitwear.

Along with her cosy pullover, Rachel wore fashion-forward sunglasses and a chunky ring, hanging from a chain around her neck.

Daniel Craig's style makeover

This is the latest in a series of out-there fashion choices from Daniel Craig, whose style makeover could be accredited to his recent role as Loewe's muse.

The brand's campaign featuring the actor sees him decked out in grandpa knits, gaudy palettes and East Ender staples, including popped-collar leather jackets and loud fair isle knits.

© LOEWE See Daniel's style makeover

Outlandish style aside, Daniel's look has been a hit with the fashion set who delighted in the zany campaign, with our fashionable sisters at HELLO! Fashion awarding the actor "fashion's no.1 style spot."

Daniel has undergone a grooming makeover too, opting for long, flowing hair as opposed to his closely cropped trademark look.

© Franco Origlia Daniel Craig is wearing his hair longer

His facial hair is looking more unkempt too, with the star sporting a subtle stubble rather than the clean-shaven look we're used to.

We look forward to seeing Daniel's next look!