Daniel Craig's daughter Ella Loudon kickstarts brand new chapter as dad and stepmom Rachel Weisz stun in Paris

Daniel Craig often keeps his private life under wraps, and that extends to his family. The actor shares a daughter with his first wife, Fiona Loudon, and another with his current wife, Rachel Weisz. Plus he is also a stepfather to Rachel's daughter from her previous relationship.

However, the actor, 56, has certainly passed on his talented stage genes to the oldest of his kids, Ella Loudon, an actress and model mostly based in upstate New York.

While Daniel and Rachel, 54, take the world by storm with their latest appearance (and fashions) at Paris Fashion Week, 32-year-old Ella kickstarts a string of new appearances of her own.

It was announced earlier this year that Ella will star in the Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare & Company founding artistic director Tina Packer's Women of Will.

The production finally began on Saturday, September 28, and will continue for a limited run up until the end of October, and Ella stars alongside Nigel Gore.

The production serves as a "tour of Shakespeare's heroines" and sees Ella don several period-appropriate dresses to embody the variety of characters, and she shared the news once again with her nearly 17,000 Instagram followers.

© Getty Images Ella is starring in a new show Off-Broadway, which premiered on September 28

An official description of the show reads: "In a funny, fierce, deep and unforgettable evening of [theater], Women of Will explores themes of love, loss, freedom, control, violence, and power through Shakespeare's heroines."

"Royal Shakespeare Company veteran and Founding Artistic Director of the renowned Shakespeare & Company, Tina Packer created this acclaimed work tracing the chronological evolution of Shakespeare's female characters and examining Shakespeare's own journey and growth as a writer."

It continues: "Following critically acclaimed runs all over the world, Bedlam brings this fresh, funny, brilliant exploration of Shakespeare's women back to New York City for a limited, Off Broadway engagement."

Ella is an accomplished actress, particularly in theater, and has extensive experience and training from her education both in the United Kingdom and the United States.

A biography of her alongside the announcement also says of her life: "Alongside acting and singing, Ella is an accomplished artist with her work featured in online and in-person galleries. She resides in upstate New York with her dog Friday and collaborates with Samantha Scaffidi on various projects as a writer, producer, and actress through their production company, Wayward Dreams."

© Getty Images The couple were seen at Loewe's Womenswear SS25 show at Paris Fashion Week

Ella is also quite close with her father, being one of only four people to attend his wedding to Rachel (alongside the latter's son with Darren Aronofsky), and has attended red carpets with her famous dad as well.

In fact, back in 2021, she joined him for the premiere of No Time to Die, his final film as James Bond, and proudly gushed on social media: "I sat in the royal box and got to watch my Pops kick arse as Bond for the last time."

© Getty Images The 32-year-old is an actress, model, singer, and artist

"I'm pretty [expletive] proud. 17 years. Goodness. Unbelievably thankful. So much love to the Bond family and a huge congratulations."