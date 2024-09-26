Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are one of Hollywood's ultimate power couples. The Mummy actress and the James Bond star are two of the most formidable forces in the industry - and they have a love to match.

The pair first laid eyes on each other in 1994 when the British powerhouses were cast in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London.

© Nina Westervelt Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have been married 13 years

However, the 007 actor didn't begin dating his now-wife until December 2010. That said, Daniel wasted no time in popping the question and six months later, the pair were married in a private New York ceremony.

© Getty The couple met in the 90s

Rachel has been spotted on several occasions wearing an engagement-style ring on her ring finger and on other occasions wearing a plain gold band.

The mother of two's diamond ring is truly one of a kind, and not what you might expect from a movie star. Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on her diamond sparkler with Amy Hulbert of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery.

What is the ring made of?

Jewellery expert Amy tells us that Rachel's ring is nothing short of spectacular and one of the more unique celebrity rings out there. "At the heart of this beautiful design is a marquise-cut white diamond, which we estimate to be around four carats in size," she says.

© Getty Check out Rachel Weisz's engagement-style ring

"The diamond's size strikes the perfect balance, making a statement without overwhelming the overall elegance of the ring. The marquise shape is known for its elongated appearance which flatters the hand, adding elegance and sophistication to Rachel's already graceful look."

A truly unique design

The ring features the most unusual shape, making it even more striking. "The inner halo features baguette-cut emeralds, channel set between strips of yellow gold, giving the ring a regal feel," Amy explains.

© Getty Rachel wore the ring to BAFTAs in 2006

"Surrounding the emeralds is a sparkling outer halo of white diamonds, meaning the gorgeous emerald halo is encapsulated by white diamonds, adding a rich depth and sense of sophistication to the overall design."

A ring with meaning

If any ring can symbolise eternal love, this one nails it. The expert explains that the piece speaks to themes of strength, love, and prosperity, adding: "Diamonds are the toughest naturally occurring substance on the planet and are known for their durability and brilliance, symbolising the unbreakable bond between partners."

© Shutterstock The ring features diamonds and emeralds

Amy also tells us that the emeralds elevate the deeper meaning of the love token. "The vibrant green emeralds symbolise deeper meanings of growth, renewal, and positive energy, making them a perfect representation of love and the flourishing bond within a marriage."

© Jennifer Graylock The ring was crafted from yellow gold and adorned with a pavé diamond finish

The double halo setting is also a protective circle signifying eternal commitment and the love shared between the couple. "The band itself, crafted from yellow gold and adorned with a pavé diamond finish, adds a touch of warmth and vintage charm, complementing Rachel’s timeless style perfectly," Amy says.

How much is Rachel's ring worth?

The ring is lavish in terms of beauty and price tag. Amy estimates it to be worth between $133,000 and $200,000 (£100,000 and £150,000), "thanks to its impressive marquise diamond, emerald accents, and intricate craftsmanship."

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones also wears a marquise-cut diamond engagement ring

On trend in 2024?

You would imagine that a ring as individual as Rachel's would transcend trends, however, Amy explains that it taps into the direction en vogue engagement rings are going in.

© Instagram/Getty Megan Fox also sports an emerald engagement ring

She explains: "While the marquise cut may have fallen out of favour in recent years, we predict its comeback, with more celebrities opting for elongated shapes like emerald and oval cuts.

© Getty Rachel's ring is timeless

"The revival of vintage-inspired designs, along with the appeal of unique and non-traditional engagement rings, makes Rachel’s ring both a trendsetter and a timeless piece."