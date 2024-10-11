This £89 tool eased my hot flushes, night sweats and menopausal aches and pains

Katie Brindle is an oracle when it comes to wellness. From easing stress to re-energising the body to clearing brain fog, there's nothing I wouldn't trust her with, so when she explained she had a daily practice that helped ease many of menopause's least-desirable symptoms, I had to share it.

As a Chinese medicine expert, Katie is committed to daily rituals, including using her Hayo'u Body Sculptor, which she says is her best menopause discovery.

The Body Sculptor is an A5-sized stone brush, which you stroke along your body daily to improve circulation, and Katie explains that as well as encouraging lymphatic drainage and toning your body, it works seriously well for those in peri and menopause.

Katie Brindle explains fascia release

"I am delighted that so many people are talking about menopause and that women are far better informed about the many ways in which they can help themselves to alleviate the myriad of symptoms they encounter during this phase of their life," Katie begins, adding: "However, one thing that I rarely see written about is how our fascia, especially our ageing fascia, impacts our health, both physically and emotionally."

Here Katie explains exactly what the fascia is, and how her beloved sculptor can help ease menopause symptoms.

What is the fascia?

Our fascia is a continuous web of connective tissue that envelopes our muscles, bones, organs, nerves and blood vessels. Rich in sensory receptors, it is primarily composed of collagen and elastin, giving it strength and flexibility and it is this flexibility that allows for the smooth, fluid movement that is integral to our musculoskeletal vitality.

Unfortunately, for the menopausal woman, therein lies the issue and it all comes down to declining oestrogen and the natural slowing of our Qi and blood flow…

SHOP: Menopause skincare: 10 essentials for menopausal women plus expert advice

What happens to our fascia in perimenopause?

Oestrogen has a profound influence on the fascia. As it is composed mainly of collagen and elastin, which gives it structure, our declining oestrogen levels can significantly affect the production of collagen in our body, leading to a weakened fascia.

During perimenopause, our oestrogen levels drop dramatically, resulting in stiffness. This stiffening of the fascia then contributes to pain, discomfort and the appearance of a variety of musculoskeletal conditions that are so common in peri and menopausal women, such as frozen shoulder, plantar fasciitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, myofascial pain, chronic neck pain and fibromyalgia, to name but a few.

Added to the decline of oestrogen, the body's Qi and blood flow naturally slows down during this time in a woman's life, leading to stagnation which manifests as tension, pain and inflammation in the muscles, joints and connective tissues, including the fascia.

DISCOVER: Menopause has a white narrative – and it's leading to misdiagnosis in black and south Asian women

How to ease body pain in perimenopause and menopause

According to Chinese Medicine, free flow of Qi and blood is key to good health during our menopausal years.

In order to release the fascia and encourage the free flow of Qi and blood, I use the Hayo'u Body Sculptor.

The Hayo'u Body Sculptor

As we address both the physical and emotional aspects of this life stage, fascia release helps us to ease our way through the transition, enabling a more balanced and harmonious experience. It connects the body, mind and spirit, offering a holistic way to manage symptoms and embrace the changes that come with this phase of life.

Here's how the body sculptor works…

To relieve aches and pains

With the beginning of perimenopause, the strength of our Qi and blood flow around the body changes and often becomes slower, which can lead to stagnation and blockages in the meridians – the energetic pathways of the body. This then results in aches and pains, inflammation and both physical and emotional tension throughout the body, including the sensitive fascia.

READ: I suffer from perimenopausal insomnia, but this small but effective fix changed everything

Fascia release is a powerful way to stimulate the flow of Qi and blood, helping to alleviate muscle tightness, joint pain and many other physical discomforts.

From a Chinese Medicine perspective, the smooth flow of Qi and blood is vital for overall wellbeing, so by releasing tension in the fascia, so using the Sculptor helps to unblock areas where Qi is stagnant; restoring harmony to the channels of the body to promote physical vitality and ease symptoms such as an aching body, stiffness and fatigue, which become so common during this stage of life.

To ease hot flushes and night sweats

Menopause is associated with a decline in Yin energy, particularly kidney Yin, which can lead to an imbalance between Yin and Yang. It is this imbalance that can result in heat-related symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, irritability and dryness. Fascia release works by calming excess Yang energy, helping to regulate the temperature of the body and reducing these hot symptoms.

Releasing fascia tension will also help to support the organ systems associated with menopause – primarily the kidney and liver meridians.

Katie Brindle is a Chinese Medicine expert

The kidney is responsible for governing the reproductive system and is closely linked to ageing and hormonal balance and one of the key responsibilities of the liver is to ensure our emotions flow smoothly so that emotional heat does not accumulate. By stimulating these channels through fascia release, we can support the body's natural ability to balance its internal environment, making it easier to manage the transition through menopause.

To ease skin and vaginal dryness

Menopause often brings with it issues related to dryness, such as vaginal dryness, skin dryness and reduced lubrication in the joints.

Fascia, which plays a key role in hydrating tissues, can become restricted when it is tense, reducing the flow of lymph and the fluids around the cells. By releasing fascia, we are able to enhance fluid movement throughout the body, supporting joint flexibility, skin health and overall hydration.

RELATED: Intimate dryness: 6 easy ways to soothe the 'debilitating' discomfort

In Chinese Medicine, the spleen plays an important role in transforming and transporting fluids, and the kidneys govern the body's essence (Jing) and moisture balance, so by using the Sculptor to release fascia, we are indirectly supporting the spleen and kidney functions, helping to maintain fluid balance and lessening excessive dryness.

To balance hormones

As the body experiences hormonal changes during our peri and menopausal years, supporting the natural detoxification processes becomes even more important. The lymphatic system, responsible for clearing away toxins, can benefit from the release of fascia, as it promotes lymph drainage and circulation. Improved lymphatic flow not only helps to detoxify the body but also supports immune function and reduces inflammation, which can be heightened during menopause.

From a Chinese Medicine perspective, the liver is key in both detoxification and hormone regulation, so by keeping the fascia healthy and smooth, we can support the Liver’s role in processing hormones, reducing the severity of menopausal symptoms and enabling a smoother transition into this next phase of our life.

DISCOVER: 10 best menopause supplements with top reviews to have on your radar - plus expert tips

To ease emotional stress

Perimenopause and menopause are almost invariably accompanied by emotional fluctuations, such as anxiety, mood swings and feelings of overwhelm or low self-esteem. In Chinese Medicine, emotions are closely tied to the state of our internal organs, particularly the liver and heart.

When liver Qi stagnates, it can lead to frustration, irritability and stress. The heart, responsible for housing the shen (spirit), can be disturbed by the hormonal changes we experience during this phase, leading to sleep disturbances, emotional unrest and even physical symptoms such as rosacea.

Fascia release helps soothe the liver, easing Qi stagnation and allowing the mind to relax. The act of physically releasing tension from the body can have a direct impact on calming the mind, supporting the Heart and balancing our emotional states. This can be especially beneficial when emotional symptoms feel overwhelming or disruptive to our daily lives.