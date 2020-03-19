7 of the best free apps for your fitness and mental health during self-isolation It's an important time to be kind to yourself...

With uncertainty surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic and how long we might be self-isolating for, we need kindness and a sense of community now more than ever. So it’s amazing to see apps putting commercial gain aside to offer free content - especially important considering how many people’s salaries are currently on hold.

Many apps have stepped up to the plate with their free offering, and it’s set to make being stuck inside much easier - self-isolation can be detrimental to our mental health and implementing a routine that includes a variety of different activities is important.

It's important to take care of your mental health during isolation

From yoga classes to meditation and even exercise for your kids, these are the best apps to download now for your mental and physical health:

Beeja

Meditation is a powerful technique for reducing anxiety, it allows us to put a distance between ourselves and worry - something that is very important during such an anxious and uncertain time. To help, Meditation app Beeja is offering free meditation live streams every day at 12pm in the UK on its Instagram channel.

Headspace

The original mindfulness app, Headspace is now offering free content to help manage stress and anxiety. "There are a lot of unknowns in the world right now," the company says on its website. "To help support you through this time of crisis, we’re offering some meditations you can listen to anytime." The collection, called 'Weathering The Storm,' is free for everyone and includes meditations, sleep and movement exercises to help find some space for yourself.

Help Hub

Not technically an app, but website Help Hub is absolutely important enough to mention - this online therapy service is offering free 20-minute sessions aimed at vulnerable older people and others who are self-isolating or struggling. "Thanks to the kindness of therapists right across the country willing to work for free, the idea snowballed," said founder Ruth Chaloner.

Apps are an excellent way to get your at-home workouts in

Down Dog

Down Dog makes a handful of fitness apps for Yoga, HIIT, Barre and Pilates. To help people stay active and engaged during self-isolation, Down Dog has made all of its app free until 1 April. "Due to the current outbreak, many people are avoiding gathering in large groups, including at yoga studios and other fitness spaces. We believe that stressful times like these are precisely when people need wellness practices the most, and we are committed to doing our part to help out," they wrote on the website.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is encouraging people to remain active at home during self-isolation through a series of live workouts streamed on Facebook. "Exercise can reduce stress, help you stay healthy, and keep you feeling great. So, we’re offering FREE in-home workouts, live-streamed daily, for all Planet Fitness members and non-members alike. Workouts will be led by our trainers and surprise celebrity guests," says a statement on the website.

As well as these live streams, the Planet Fitness app also offers hundreds of free workouts that can be done anywhere.

The Body Coach

With the kids being off school, fitness star Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, is stepping up to act as the nation’s PE teacher - every Monday to Friday at 9am, Joe will be holding 30-minute sessions on his YouTube channel.

Tone It Up

The Tone It Up app is packed full of workouts for all levels along with nutritional advice, and they’re currently offering a free 30-day membership for new users. Go quick!