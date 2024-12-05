Claudia Winkleman's £299 health test at 52

It's been a difficult few weeks for female British TV hosts, with both Fearne Cotton and Davina McCall diagnosed with tumours.

Fearne, 43, discovered two benign tumours on her jawline, while 57-year-old Davina had a benign brain tumour removed.

With two of her peers going through health issues, fellow TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has been prompted to take care of her own health, sharing on Instagram that she had been for a preventative health check to safeguard her future wellness.

© M&S Claudia Winkleman shared her health issue

Claudia revealed she had booked a Neko Body Scan, a test costing £299 that maps millions of health data points on your body - both inside and out - in just a few minutes.

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman posted about her test on Instagram

The scan checks moles across the body, symptoms of metabolic syndrome and risk factors for stroke and heart attack, along with blood fats and blood sugar levels to assess pre-diabetes risk. Additionally, it checks for skin cancer and blood abnormalities.

Claudia has spoken in the past about undergoing surgery to address her eyesight condition myopia, which she was born with. The condition means Claudia struggles to see, with operations making little difference.

Other than this, the 52-year-old has not shared an insight into her health, but it seems she is certainly taking her wellness seriously, booking into the Neko Body Scan.

The Neko Body Scan is a preventative health test

Benefits of the appointment are that the results are delivered in under an hour, as opposed to weeks or months.

Following the scan, Claudia received an unrushed personalised consultation with one of the Neko Health doctors, who personally walked her through the results and answered any questions.

DISCOVER: Claudia Winkleman's daily diet: see what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Of the benefits of the heath check, co-founder of Neko Health Hjalmar Nilsonne told HELLO!: "In the UK, you are required to do an MOT on your car. However, when it comes to your body, you often need to break down before seeing a doctor.

The Neko Body Scan is like an MOT for humans

"Our healthcare systems were designed decades ago, they haven't kept pace with rising costs or demand - a trend that we collectively need to find a way to reverse. To bend the cost curve of healthcare, we need to shift towards proactive, preventive care."

Here's hoping Claudia's results are helpful for her when it comes to looking after and preserving her health.