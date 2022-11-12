How much are the celebrities paid on Strictly Come Dancing? The Strictly stars take home an impressive paycheck

Ever wondered how much celebrities get paid to appear on Strictly Come Dancing? We're breaking down the exact salaries of the contestants and professional dancers, plus find out what presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman make, as well as judging panel members Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

How much are the celebrities paid on Strictly Come Dancing?

While the BBC has remained notoriously tight-lipped about the Strictly salaries, there have been reports that each celebrity will earn £25,000 once they've signed up to take part.



This rate will then skyrocket to £40,000 depending on whether or not the celebrity makes it past the first month or so. Following this, a celebrity can reportedly earn £60,000 for getting to the quarter-finals, £75,000 for the semi-finals, and a whopping £100,000 if they take home the iconic Strictly glitterball.

And of course, if the celebrity decides to join the Strictly tour right after, they could be looking at an even bigger paycheck.

How much are the professional dancers paid on Strictly Come Dancing?

Over the years, it's been reported that the Strictly pros score a flat rate of between £30,000 and £50,000 per series, regardless of whether they make it past the first week. As for the more seasoned professional dancers, they can be expected to exceed this £50k mark.

Professional dancers typically earn a flat rate, starting at £30,000

How much do presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman get paid on Strictly Come Dancing?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly each reportedly earn £150,000 per series. Their salary is kept equal, in line with their co-presenting duties.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are reported to earn £150,000 each

How much do the judges get paid on Strictly Come Dancing?

Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas are among Strictly's judging panel for 2022.

Shirley Ballas may be earning as much as £500,000 per series

According to The Sun, head judge Shirley is currently earning £500,000 per series. She had reportedly started on £180k when she first joined the judging panel in 2017.

As for Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, it has been speculated that they are each making £200,000 per series, while Anton Du Beke takes home between £175,000 and £200,000.

