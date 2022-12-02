Strictly star Claudia Winkleman's family totally baffled by childhood injury

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman's new show, The Traitors, started on BBC1 this week, and the presenter revealed she thinks she'd be a good contestant in the game show too.

The Traitors sees the contestants lie to one another to stay in the game, and in a new interview with HELLO! Claudia shared that she's an accomplished liar, tricking her classmates as a child – and bemusing her mother, Eve Pollard, in the process.

"I think I'm a good liar," the 50-year-old said. "When I was younger I used to lie professionally. My mum would be like: 'Why have you told all your friends that you broke your arm?' and I wouldn't know."

Claudia was always committed to the lie though, sharing: "I would want her to put my arm in a sling."

The presenter has spoken about her mother's impact on her health in the past, sharing: "[My mum] loves a doctor and we worship the health service so when I started waking up early she said, 'definitely go and get your hormones checked.'"

Claudia Winkleman and her mum Eve Pollard on the red carpet

Claudia's early wake-up calls were a symptom of perimenopause, but luckily for the presenter, this is the only symptom of the perimenopause she's had so far, though other symptoms include dry, irritated skin, feeling unsure of yourself, brain fog, weight gain around your middle and irregular periods, among others.

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host revealed she doesn't particularly take care of herself, saying that well-being and wellness isn't something she's interested in, but she goes to bed by 9pm and naps every day.

Claudia Winkleman makes sure to take vitamins

"I have to take vitamin D and I try to eat healthily, but I eat a lot of melted cheese," the presenter added.

