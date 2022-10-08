Claudia Winkleman's daily diet: see what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Claudia Winkleman may look perfectly put-together in her sparkly outfits and flawless makeup as she presents Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly, but minutes before the show begins, she has likely polished off a meal of fast food and a Diet Coke. Who would have thought it?!

The presenter appears to have more food quirks than her co-star Tess – including avoiding water, caffeine and even sugar – so we can't help but wonder if she's passed any on to her husband Kris Thykier and their three children Jake, Matilda and Arthur! Keep reading to see what Claudia eats in a day...

What does Claudia Winkleman eat for breakfast?

The Strictly host admitted her morning routine includes Diet 7UP!

Claudia hasn't said much about her favourite breakfast foods, apart from admitting to Marie Claire that her morning and evening routine consists of "Diet 7UP, eggs and bacon." We're hoping it's not in that order!

On Christmas Day, Claudia indulges like the rest of us. "I like to eat brandy butter on toast every morning – can't recommend it enough – and will then have a pre-lunch snack of 20 After Eights followed by a handful of Quality Street," the star told Stylist in 2019. Not particularly healthy, but it sounds delicious.

What does Claudia Winkleman eat for lunch?

Claudia shared a look at her delicious afternoon tea at Fortnum and Mason

Lunch is Claudia's most traditional meal of the day, with her go-to foods including a Ceasar salad and a toasted cheese sandwich – and she also loves the latter as a late-night snack!

Speaking to the Express in 2017, she said: "A toasted cheese sandwich blows my mind. And I could live off avocados." So perhaps avocado on toast may be on the menu occasionally.

When she has a break from work, the mum-of-three may ditch lunch in favour of afternoon tea. Sharing an Instagram photo of a selection of delicious cakes from Fortnum and Mason, she joked: "The best meal on Earth. Tea Salon at Fortnum's. Never leaving. Come and find me." You don't have to tell us twice!

What does Claudia Winkleman eat for dinner?

Claudia and Tess often share a takeaway before or after Strictly

With their busy schedules on Strictly, Tess and Claudia don't have time for healthy homecooked meals, so they often turn to takeaways instead. Claudia was even pictured holding a plastic container minutes before the second week of the 2020 show began!

Speaking to Red Magazine in 2016, Claudia revealed that she regularly goes to Tess' dressing room for a post-show dinner: "We always get a takeaway after filming," she said. "Often it’s Domino's but I have been known to eat four Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s!" All with a can of 7UP or Coke, of course.

How incredible does her four-course meal look?

But her meals out sound pretty divine too, if you ask us! During a trip to Iceland, the 48-year-old gave fans a peek at her incredible holiday diet. She captioned the photos: "I don't know what's happening but here we are. I've never photographed food before but this is not normal.

"Crispy things (somebody mentioned cod), the best butter I've ever had (it's whisked, I'm not joking), coconut with crab (should be soul destroying, made us do a jig) and finally some gingerbread and licorice toffees served on actual rock. I'm never coming home. (Is this a good time to point out we've drunk a little bit of wine) Night night. And marry me Iceland. X"

What snacks does Claudia Winkleman eat?

This is a slightly trickier question to answer since Tess previously revealed her co-star avoids caffeine and sugar, but Claudia has suggested otherwise!

Speaking with Metro in 2019, Tess said: "Claudia doesn’t do sugar. But that might not surprise you. She’s like the polar opposite of me. I've always got a bag of Haribo somewhere about my person. I've never seen her eat a sweet. She'll eat cake, though".

Meanwhile, she has also posed with chocolate-covered biscuits, Caprice classic wafers and glass jars of liquorice torpedoes. She told Get the Gloss in 2017: "I have given up sugar, but I wake up most days and go ‘I’m not going to have sugar today’ and as I’m holding a Mars bar at 4pm I go, ‘Oh this has got sugar in it’!" We've all been there!

