Davina McCall undergoes surgery for incredibly rare brain tumour - 'Say a prayer for me'

Davina McCall has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with an incredibly rare brain tumour.

The TV star, 57, recorded a moving video which was posted by her partner Michael during which Davina explained she found out she had a benign 14mm tumour in her brain that needed to be taken out. See the full video below.

WATCH: Davind McCall reveals brain tumour diagnosis

Alongside the video, Michael shared an update on the broadcaster's health, writing: "Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx."

Davina's full statement

In the video, Davina explained how she found out about the shock tumour. "Hi so I'm posting this, it will be Friday morning and I'm doing it because a few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return which I thought I was going to ace. But, it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst which is very rare, three in a million.

"I put my head in the sand for a while, I saw quite a few neurosurgeons, I got lots of opinions, and I realised that I have to get it taken out. It's big for the space, it fills the space. It's 14mm wide, and it needs to come out because if it grows it will be bad.

© Joe Maher Davina's partner Michael shared the news

So I'm having it removed via a craniotomy through the top of my head here, and through the two halves of my brain, through the middle, get the cyst, empty it, take it out, 'Bob's your uncle'.

She continued: "So say a prayer for me. I am in good spirits," before her partner Michael interjected saying: "I've got my eye on her!" and joked about doing the operation himself.

Davina added: "I'm ok, it's been up and down honestly, we've been through a lot." Keeping spirits high, Michael joked that Davina's "job will be safe" as the scar will sit along her natural parting.

Talking about her recovery, Davina said: "I'm going to be in hospital for about nine days, and then I'm going to be going home but I am going to be off my phone for a while. So Michael might fill you in and let you guys know how I'm doing. But I don't want you to worry about me. I'm doing that enough as it is.

"I'm not worrying too much I am in a good space. I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team and I'm handing the reigns over to him, he knows what he's doing, I'm going to do the getting better bit after. I'll see you on the other side."