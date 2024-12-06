Khloe Kardashian makes upsetting confession about her personal life

Khloe Kardashian is an open book and often shares stories about her life with fans both on social media and in interviews.

However, there are some things the reality star prefers to keep private, and there are very few people she can turn to who she truly trusts.

Heartbreakingly, The Kardashian's star's trust was betrayed by the least likely of people, as Khloe revealed in a new interview this week that details from her personal life were shared with a tabloid after she saw a therapist.

The reality star told Bustle that she was betrayed by a therapist during her split from Lamar Odom in 2013.

She explained: "I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there's no way this could have gotten out there."

She continued: "It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there's not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else."

As a result, Khloe started going to the gym as a release, feeling it was the only place she could go.

She explained: "I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym."

Luckily, when she turned 39, Khloe found a new therapist who she can really trust. In fact, it's the same woman her sister, Kim Kardashian uses.

She said: "She's really lovely and I really like her... Kim was really adamant. I was like, 'I'll do this for you.' I dragged my feet, and then I was like, 'Wow, OK, this is good. I needed this.' And my therapist was like, 'I think you should come three days a week.' She was like, 'You really need to be here.' It all worked out."

Khloe is in a great place now, and is relishing motherhood. She often shares sweet family updates on social media featuring her two young children, True, six, and Tatum, two, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

She is also a doting aunt to many nieces and nephews, and has a particularly close bond with brother Rob's daughter, Dream. The eight-year-old is often pictured at Khloe's home, and is included in all her family activities.