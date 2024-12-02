Kim Kardashian's switch up on son Saint, 8, has unconvinced fans saying the same thing

Kim Kardashian's fans were left confused when the reality TV star and media mogul took to social media to once again plug her eight-year-old son Saint West's YouTube page.

With a screenshot of his YouTube ID, the 44-year-old posted: "This is Saint's YouTube. Follow and Subscribe," which proved to be a heel turn of sorts.

In late October, Saint's YouTube channel was taken down after it was flooded with anti-Kamala Harris posts just days shy of Election Day in the United States.

Kim later confirmed on the What in the Winkler podcast that she was indeed responsible for shutting down the account, saying she was learning about giving herself "grace if your kid says a bad word or something, and you could be mortified."

"I get mortified when — like Saint took my phone today and posted and my publicist is writing me like, 'This is what you're posting on Election Day?' And I was like, 'It's a kid. He has no idea.'"

She continued: "He reposted a video of something about the election, and I took his account down just because he has to ask me before every post. He just started a Fortnite account, and I'm like, you've gotta give yourself grace," confirming that she then shut down the account.

Fans were confused when they saw the mom-of-four plug the account once again, with many leaving comments to the tune of: "Saint not again," and: "This is not the vibeeeee, queen."

Most were convinced, however, that Saint had instead taken control of his mom's phone, as he'd done while using his YouTube account in the first place. "Bestie you need to put a lock on your phone and socials," one of Kim's followers joked.

Others replied with similar comments like: "Saint got his mama's phone again," and: "Put your mom phone DOWN!!!!!" as well as: "Kim would never post like this."

Back in September, Kim shared how she only let her son have his own YouTube channel after making him sign an "extensive contract," which detailed the stipulations under which he'd be able to post.

While most of his channel includes Fortnite content, the law student maintained in the contract that he would not be allowed to post personal content, especially pertaining to their family or his other siblings, and would need to have his videos signed off on by either his mom or a guardian.

At the Kering Caring for Women Dinner that month, the SKIMS founder did share further insight into her reasoning behind the strict measures for Saint, but delighted in the fact that it inadvertently brought him and his older sister North West, 12, closer.

"It's hard because I'm here, and I need to approve every video," she said, but added after: "I will say, it has brought him and North closer together, because she's filming his content and making him do challenges, so I filmed some behind the scenes."

"I was fighting against this and it's actually a blessing in disguise," she admitted, making no secret of her initial reluctance toward letting her eight-year-old enter the public sphere that way.