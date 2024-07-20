Khloe Kardashian sets pulses racing in tiny bikini that highlights her incredible physique

Khloe Kardashian made sure her sculpted physique was front and center when she shared an incredible bikini photo on Friday.

The Kardashians star, 40, showed off her sun-kissed skin and her taut abs in a tiny, white string two-piece while she sunbathed poolside.

Khloe's shapely figure was on full display as she focused the camera on the curves of her hips and waist while obscuring her face from the photo.

Her followers went wild over the image, with one commenting: "Most beautiful lady on the planet. Yes, you are!! Inside and out!!"

A second said: "Body is giving!" A third added: "The perfect girl exists," and a fourth wrote: "Body of a goddess."

Khloe has spent years pushing her body to its limits with daily workouts after she completely overhauled her lifestyle after filing for divorce from her husband, Lamar Odom, in 2013.

© Instagram Khloe's figure looked incredible in her bikini

But in a recent episode of The Kardashians, she admitted that had drugs like Ozempic been popular when she was "bigger", she likely would have turned to them to aid her weight loss.

"When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it, because I tried any other thing," she said during a confessional.

"I tried any fad weight loss trend, except for the real thing that actually works, and that's a lifestyle change."

© Instagram Khloe works out religiously

She continued: "So I really wanna encourage healthiness and not about the number on a scale. I just think people should be active.

"I don't really care what your size is, and you should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."

Khloe admitted that working out brings her joy: "Working out is something that makes me happy, and to do something that is this authentic to me.

© Getty Images Khloe prefers circuit training with cardio intervals

"Something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy," she added.

During the episode, Khloe sat down with Fabletics to talk about their new collaboration, and she shined a light on her workout routine and diet with the brand.

"I do circuit training with cardio intervals, so I'm always spiking my heart rate up and down," she explained.

© Getty Images Khloe still treats herself to pizza

"For a shoot like that where I know I'm going to be showing a lot of skin, I definitely work out much harder. And then I always celebrate with full large pizza, because that's just the way it goes."

In a previous interview with InStyle, Khloe admitted that exercising brings a sense of control in her life. "If I'm having a really bad day, I go to the gym," she said.

© Getty Images Khloe overhauled her lifestyle after filing for divorce in 2013

"I might not want to go to the gym, but I go, and right when I'm done, I feel so much lighter.

"I'm sort of a control freak, but in life, we can't control everything," she continued. "But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it…I love that I have that control."