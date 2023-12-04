Real reason Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream spends so much time with aunt Khloe Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is a doting father to seven-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Dream often features in sweet Instagram posts with her famous family, in particular her doting aunt Khloe Kardashian.

The seven-year-old has a particularly close relationship with her cousin True, five, and Khloe includes her in a lot of her family photos with both True and her one-year-old son Tatum.

Khloe has revealed the reason why Dream spends so much time at her family's home in a past episode of The Kardashians, admitting that she was like the little girl's "third parent", and is there to help Rob - who is notoriously private - out whenever he needs it.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

Khloe Kardashian has a close bond with niece Dream Kardashian

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

Khloe Kardashian with brother Rob Kardashian

Rob is more than grateful for all that Khloe does for Dream too. His latest Instagram post back in June featured a sweet picture of his sister and daughter posing together.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you. happy birthday."

Dream with her cousin True

Khloe is incredibly caring and it's not just Dream who she is a second parent to, but Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, five, too.

The Lip Kits founder recently told Jennifer Lawrence during an interview for Interview magazine, when asked who Stormi was closest too: "Khloe. She's everyone's second mother. She was my second mother. So to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloe, it warms my heart every time."

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

And while Rob might not post a lot on social media or talk about his personal life in the public eye, the reality star's parenting skills have been highly praised by his family.

Kendall Jenner previously revealed that out of all her siblings, Rob was "so good to his daughter" after being asked to rank their parenting skills in order. "I'd say that Rob is No. 1," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2019. "He's so good to his daughter!"

