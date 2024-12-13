Skip to main contentSkip to footer
My 'luxury' work-life balance at 48
Subscribe
My 'luxury' work-life balance at 48
Woman in a white top next to a plant

My 'luxury' work-life balance at 48

Fleur Sladen refocused her priorities when she reached midlife

By: Fleur Sladen
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As I approached 40, I realised I needed to focus more on my wellbeing. At the time, I was a cook and founder of a food delivery business. Anyone who has worked in a kitchen will know it's extremely physical and you're required to work long hours, so with midlife on the horizon, a change was necessary.

To kickstart my journey, I went on an inspiring health retreat and discovered powdered superfoods, designed to support your health and help you live your best life. Impressed by their powers, I began creating my own blends to add to yogurts and other foods, designed to target specific issues, a bit like you'd take a prescription to address an ailment.

Several months later, during a visit to LA, I noticed the widespread use of tinctures, which were largely absent back in the UK.

Woman sitting at her laptop at a wooden desk
Fleur wanted to reset in her forties

At home, tinctures were hidden away in obscure sections of shops, often without adequate information. I wanted to make tinctures more approachable and user-friendly through clear, informative packaging – and thus the idea for my new adventure, Blooming Blends, was born.

Starting a brand

While I have worked for myself for years, I had never started a brand before, and it was a scary leap into the unknown. If I had known then what I know now, I would have been a lot more cautious and hesitant.

I have faced every challenge possible since setting up Blooming Blends. Over the past five years, I have learnt an incredible amount, from all the positives to the serious lows. I've become an expert on what not to do.

Work-life balance

My work life is constant now, and I definitely work longer hours than before, there is no start or finish. That said, I have the luxury of being able to choose my hours. If I want to start work at seven in the morning or two in the afternoon, I can. Being in charge of my own future and how I manage it is incredibly freeing.

To support me in my hectic working life, tinctures are essential – so it's lucky I'm surrounded by them!

Woman holding a little card in front of a stand of tinctures
Tinctures were big news in the US

What are tinctures?

Tinctures are liquid herbal remedies that predate pills, powders and capsules. You can put them directly under your tongue or add them to your drinks. They can help with everything from sleep to digestion and immunity to energy.

One of the greatest advantages of tinctures is their efficiency. When taken under the tongue, they are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system and ensuring that 98 per cent of the herbal properties are utilised. In contrast, pills need to be broken down by the gut and liver, resulting in only about 50 per cent absorption.

DISCOVER: I changed my entire life at 54 – here's what happened 

I think of tinctures as complementary to the vitamins and supplements people already trust and use. Tinctures don't contain additional vitamins or minerals; they are purely about harnessing the power of herbs. They can be used alongside your daily supplements for specific moments when needed. 

View post on Instagram
 

For example, if you need help with digestion, you take the tincture as needed, unlike vitamin C which you take daily to build up levels. Tinctures provide instant, potent relief tailored to specific needs – and I wouldn't be without them!

Love midlife? Join Second Act today!

blonde woman in a pink jumper holding her head
Say HELLO! to your Second Act

HELLO! originally launched its Second Act hub to reframe midlife and beyond as a celebratory, exciting new chapter full of endless possibilities. From inspirational tales of women who refuse to fade into the background,  to valuable advice on navigating relationships, finances and health issues  – we've featured them all. And such has been the overwhelmingly positive response from readers, we are now turning the hub into a FULL and FREE community where women like you can come together to shape something truly inspiring.

The cornerstones of the community will be two brand new newsletters. One monthly and one weekly. We are really excited about the monthly newsletter which will be themed and written by one of our roster of leading Second Act voices, including our editor at large, Rosie Green. The content will be reserved exclusively for Second Act subscribers.

We are also launching a monthly mentoring series, in the form of a five-minute video sent directly to your inbox featuring financial professionals, hormone specialists, life coaches and more. Again, it will be reserved exclusively for subscribers.

Below we have listed the inaugural benefits, and more will be added as we grow and shape the community. If you wish to help us shape our community, please take part in our one-slide survey here.

Member benefits

  • Monthly newsletter written by one of our Second Act experts 
  • Weekly newsletter curating the best of our online Second Act articles
  • Monthly mentoring videos
  • Ask the expert
  • Competitions
  • Lots of exciting benefits to come...

Sign up to HELLO!'s Second Act newsletter today. This community is as much yours as it ours!

Sign up to Second Act for invaluable midlife advice and inspirational tales

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More