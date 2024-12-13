My 'luxury' work-life balance at 48

As I approached 40, I realised I needed to focus more on my wellbeing. At the time, I was a cook and founder of a food delivery business. Anyone who has worked in a kitchen will know it's extremely physical and you're required to work long hours, so with midlife on the horizon, a change was necessary.

To kickstart my journey, I went on an inspiring health retreat and discovered powdered superfoods, designed to support your health and help you live your best life. Impressed by their powers, I began creating my own blends to add to yogurts and other foods, designed to target specific issues, a bit like you'd take a prescription to address an ailment.

Several months later, during a visit to LA, I noticed the widespread use of tinctures, which were largely absent back in the UK.

At home, tinctures were hidden away in obscure sections of shops, often without adequate information. I wanted to make tinctures more approachable and user-friendly through clear, informative packaging – and thus the idea for my new adventure, Blooming Blends, was born.

Starting a brand

While I have worked for myself for years, I had never started a brand before, and it was a scary leap into the unknown. If I had known then what I know now, I would have been a lot more cautious and hesitant.

I have faced every challenge possible since setting up Blooming Blends. Over the past five years, I have learnt an incredible amount, from all the positives to the serious lows. I've become an expert on what not to do.

Work-life balance

My work life is constant now, and I definitely work longer hours than before, there is no start or finish. That said, I have the luxury of being able to choose my hours. If I want to start work at seven in the morning or two in the afternoon, I can. Being in charge of my own future and how I manage it is incredibly freeing.

To support me in my hectic working life, tinctures are essential – so it's lucky I'm surrounded by them!

What are tinctures?

Tinctures are liquid herbal remedies that predate pills, powders and capsules. You can put them directly under your tongue or add them to your drinks. They can help with everything from sleep to digestion and immunity to energy.

One of the greatest advantages of tinctures is their efficiency. When taken under the tongue, they are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system and ensuring that 98 per cent of the herbal properties are utilised. In contrast, pills need to be broken down by the gut and liver, resulting in only about 50 per cent absorption.

I think of tinctures as complementary to the vitamins and supplements people already trust and use. Tinctures don't contain additional vitamins or minerals; they are purely about harnessing the power of herbs. They can be used alongside your daily supplements for specific moments when needed.

For example, if you need help with digestion, you take the tincture as needed, unlike vitamin C which you take daily to build up levels. Tinctures provide instant, potent relief tailored to specific needs – and I wouldn't be without them!